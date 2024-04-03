Anya Taylor-Joy Confirms She 'Secretly Married' Partner Malcolm McRae

Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae at a gala performance of Cabaret last month Dave Benett via Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy has confirmed she has been “secretly married” to her partner for the last two years.

On Tuesday, the Queen’s Gambit star shared an Instagram post to commemorate her second wedding anniversary, confirming she and musician Malcolm McRae tied the knot in New Orleans in 2022.

“Two years ago, on April Fools, I secretly married my best friend in New Orleans,” she shared, alongside photos of the big day, including snaps of herself in her elaborate Dior wedding gown, which she said was “beautifully embroidered with our love story”.

Anya went on to say that the “magic of that day is ingrained in every cell of my being, forever”.

“Happy second (first) anniversary my love,” Anya added, praising her husband as “the coolest”.

Anya and Malcolm at last year's Golden Globes Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

She also posted photos of the “anatomically correct heart cakes” that guests ate at the reception.

Anya is best known for her roles in The VVitch, Emma, The Queen’s Gambit, Last Night In Soho and The Menu. She’ll next be seen in the Mad Max spin-off Furiosa, as well as the action movie The Gorge.

Malcolm, meanwhile, is best known as one part of the rock duo More*, alongside fellow musician Kane Ritchotte, as well as acting roles in Daisy Jones And The Six.

He also shared his own photos from his wedding to Anya in a separate Instagram post, telling his wife: “I love you now and somehow I always have and somehow it will never end. Happy two year anniversary (yesterday), beautiful.”

It was reported last year that the couple had recently married at the Palazzo Pisani Moretta in Venice.