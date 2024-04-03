Lizzo Sets The Record Straight On Headlines Claiming She's 'Quitting' Music

Lizzo in November 2023 Robin L Marshall via Getty Images

Lizzo has insisted she isn’t quitting music – despite what you might have read.

The About Damn Time singer made headlines last week when she shared an Instagram post claiming she was “getting tired of being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet”.

After venting about feeling like she’s “starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it” and is becoming “the butt of every joke” , Lizzo concluded: “I didn’t sign up for this shit – I QUIT!”

Many fans were quick to interpret Lizzo’s message as an announcement she was stepping away from the music industry, with many news outlets even writing headlines claiming as much.

However, she has since shared an update insisting she won’t stop making music, which she described as “the joy of my life”.

“I just need to clarify, when I say, ‘I quit’, I mean I quit giving any negative energy attention,” the four-time Grammy winner explained. “What I’m not going to quit is the joy of my life, which is making music, which is connecting with people.”

Lizzo continued: “I know I’m not alone. In no way, shape or form am I the only person who is experiencing that negative voice that seems to be louder than the positive. If I can just give one person the inspiration or motivation to stand up for themselves, and say they quit letting negative people win, negative comments win, then I’ve done even more than I could have hoped for.

“With that being said, I’m going to keep moving forward, I’m going to keep being me. Once again, I just want to say thank you, the love that I’ve received means more than you know.”

Lizzo is currently embroiled in a lawsuit brought about by several of her former dancers, who have alleged inappropriate behaviour on the singer’s part, including sexual harassment.