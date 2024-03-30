'I QUIT': Lizzo Makes Cryptic Announcement Following Biden Fundraiser Performance

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Lizzo took to social media to announce that she has “QUIT” one day after performing at a record-setting fundraiser for President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign.

The singer, in an Instagram post on Friday, wrote that she’s getting tired of putting up with “being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet.”

“All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it,” Lizzo wrote.

She continued, “But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it. I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views... being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look... my character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name. I didn’t sign up for this shit –– I QUIT ✌🏾.”

It’s unclear what Lizzo — who is facing allegations of sexual harassment in a lawsuit filed by her former dancers — is referring to in the cryptic post.

She has previously gone on social media breaks and opened up about almost quitting music in the past.

Her recent announcement arrives after Lizzo performed in New York as former President Barack Obama, former President Bill Clinton and several entertainers took the stage to help raise a record $26 million-plus for Biden on Thursday.

Ron Zambrano, an attorney for the dancers that sued Lizzo last year, told NewsNation that it’s “shameful” to choose Lizzo to headline the event “amid such egregious allegations.”

Lizzo has denied the allegations against her in the lawsuit.

“Without getting into the politics, I can’t imagine why anyone would want Lizzo representing them in any way given her reprehensible behavior. It’s just a terrible look,” Zambrano said.

A judge tossed out parts of the lawsuit against the singer while her attempt to dismiss the suit was denied last month.