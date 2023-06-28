Lizzo and Beyoncé Instagram/Getty Images

Lizzo had an emotional moment at Beyoncé’s gig on Tuesday night, after the Cuff It singer gave her a shout-out on stage.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour is currently in Poland, where Lizzo was in attendance after her stunning set at Glastonbury over the weekend.

During the show, Beyoncé performed the Queens remix of Break My Soul, which samples Madonna’s Vogue and name-checks Black female artists in the spoken-word style Madonna first used on the original song.

Among them is Lizzo, and when Beyoncé got to her name, she shouted it out once again to acknowledge the fact the About Damn Time star was in the crowd.

Lizzo captured the moment on film, and was seen becoming tearful at the mention in a video she posted on Instagram.

Writing about how important Beyoncé is to her, Lizzo captioned the video: “In that moment I was thinking about baby me, listening to Happy Face by Destiny’s Child and crying myself to sleep because of bullies…

“I thought about Beyoncé jumping into the room where Tina Turner was waiting to meet her for the first time. I think of what we all mean to people and how cyclical it is.

“We are all so infinitesimally and maximally connected and significant. It’s an honour. Thank you Beyonce.”

Other videos posted on social media of Lizzo at the gig show her getting her life to more of Beyoncé’s performances:

Earlier this year, Lizzo paid tribute to Beyoncé after winning Record Of The Year for About Damn Time at the Grammys.

During her acceptance speech, she said: “You changed my life. You sang that gospel medley and the way you made me feel, I was like, ‘I wanna make people feel this way with my music’ so thank you so much. You clearly are the artist of our lives.”