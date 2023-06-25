Watch One Of Beyoncé's Dancers Swoop In To Save Her From A Wardrobe Malfunction

Beyoncé performs onstage last month Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Beyoncé avoided an onstage wardrobe malfunction this week thanks to a smooth move from one of her dancers on the Renaissance World Tour.

Queen Bey, during a concert in Hamburg, Germany, on Wednesday, was on the verge of bringing her Break My Soul performance to a close when her shiny red dress seemed to slip.

One of her dancers with the Les Twins — a dance duo made up of Larry and Laurent Bourgeois — appeared to spot the near slip as he moved in to cover Bey from the audience’s view.

He went on to grab the singer’s hand and bring it to her dress before dancing aside, as Beyoncé confidently closed out the song.

Watch videos of the dancer’s quick decision-making below:

better view of one of the les twins intercepting a wardrobe malfunction, nip slip, during ‘break my soul.’ https://t.co/e8sdYeYEJq pic.twitter.com/H14OdB8qc3 — SMILEY (@SmileyNthahood) June 22, 2023

And, here’s an even better look since so many people claim to don’t see it!! pic.twitter.com/BOAEWxjQUB — SMILEY (@SmileyNthahood) June 23, 2023

Members of the Beyhive praised the move, saying the dancer exhibited “KING BEHAVIOR” on stage.

