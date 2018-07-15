Sunday Train Timetable Chaos Blamed On Staff Watching World Cup And Sunbathing

Hundreds of trains were cancelled or delayed on Sunday amid staff shortages blamed on the World Cup and hot weather.

Great Western Railway (GWR), Northern and CrossCountry services were disrupted on Sunday as fewer train crews than normal agreed to work.

There was a chance that England could have been playing in the World Cup final at 4pm, until the team lost on Wednesday.

GWR issued a statement on Friday warning of disruption on Sunday because there would be a “significantly reduced number of available staff” due to factors including the World Cup final, the spell of warm weather and the start of the school holidays.

But a spokesman for the operator said on Sunday that more staff than expected have been available to work, meaning around 95% of services were running and 35 out of 850 were cancelled.