Farm Struggles To Stop People From Stripping In Sunflower Fields

A family farm in the UK have had to go to new lengths to deter visitors from stripping off in their sunflower fields.
Yep, Stoke Fruit Farm now has a few new signs which read: “No Public Nudity.”
Considering the UK’s weather conditions, nudity is not very common in public places here. But, Sam’s Sunflowers – part of Stoke Fruit Farms on Hayling Island, near Portsmouth coast – just seems to bring out a more extraverted side to people.
When they’re not partaking in the activity the fields are actually meant for (sunflower picking), it seems visitors often strip off and pose in the fields for the perfect photo, usually for Instagram.
The farm owners do encourage photos in general, of course, and even offer an array of props including a grand piano, a bathtub and a tractor scattered among the two million sunflowers.
But this year, there was nudity – a lot of nudity.
According to the BBC, one visitor said her son saw a woman wearing “just a thong” and “didn’t know where to look”.
Farm owner Sam Wilson told the BBC there were reports of four naked photoshoots since July 28 and August 17 – three of which were on the same day.
So, he decided to put up stern signs around the farm.
And, the farm posted on Facebook in August, writing: “Reminder to all we are a family area and please keep your clothes on in the sunflowers!
“We are having an increase of reports of naked photography taking place and this must not happen during our public sessions please!”
Surprisingly, this plan did actually work, Wilson told the New York Times.
’We have had a busy week and people have been very respectful of our plea for no public nudity,” he said.
He did say there’s been an uptick in people requesting private photo shoots (where they are allowed to be naked) though....