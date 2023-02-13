Ben Affleck, J-Lo, Serena Williams And John Travolta Among Super Bowl Ad Break Stars

Ah, the Super Bowl: The one time of year when Americans actually go out of their way to watch commercials.

As usual, brands clamoured to get their wildly expensive, celeb-packed spots on advertising’s most coveted stage as tens of millions of people tuned in to the 2023 contest between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs in Arizona.

This year, companies paid as much as $7 million for a 30-second spot during the Super Bowl.

Notably absent from the 2023 festivities? Cryptocurrency companies, which went big at last year’s game ― dubbed the “Crypto Bowl” by some. But, following a string of industry scandals, this year was slated to be a crypto-free affair.

Mark Evans, executive vice president of ad sales for Fox Sports, told The Associated Press that while some crypto advertisers had booked slots, the deals fell through following the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, leading to “zero representation in that category on the day at all.”

Instead, Super Bowl LVII spots came mostly from car brands, alcohol vendors and tech companies, with tried-and-true celebrity cameos from John Travolta, Will Ferrell, Nick Jonas, Doja Cat, Adam Driver, Serena Williams, Brie Larson, Kevin Hart, Alicia Silverstone, Donald Faison, Zach Braff, Anna Faris and more.

Check out some of the best spots below, in no particular order.

Hellmann’s

Jon Hamm and Brie Larson star as ham and cheese in this ad for Hellmann’s mayo, with an appearance from Pete Davidson.

Popcorners

A Breaking Bad remake with Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, except they’re cooking up snacks in their RV.

Rakuten

Alicia Silverstone reprises her Clueless character for the online shopping site Rakuten.

T-Mobile

Bradley Cooper gets roasted by his mom in this cute T-Mobile commercial, while another spot featured Scrubs stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison singing an ode to the wireless company set to Summer Nights from Grease with John Travolta himself.

General Motors And Netflix

Will Ferrell drives through Netflix shows, including Bridgerton and Stranger Things, to announce the streaming service will now feature more electric vehicles in its original series.

Squarespace

Viewers seemed to either love or hate this commercial for website creator Squarespace, which features Adam Driver splitting into lots and lots of Adam Drivers.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Known Dunkin’ Donuts lover Ben Affleck serves the chain’s customers through a drive-thru at a store in Massachusetts. And yes, it’s complete with a cameo from his wife, Jennifer Lopez.

M&Ms

Maya Rudolph stars in this wacky spot, adding more confusion than clarity to M&Ms “spokescandies” culture war saga.

Sam Adams Boston Lager

“Your cousin from Boston” experiences a “brighter Boston” in this ad featuring former Celtics star Kevin Garnett.

Uber One

Uber’s ad for its membership program Uber One shows rapper P. Diddy working to create a hit song for the service, along with singers Montell Jordan (This is How We Do It), Kelis (Milkshake), Donna Lewis (I Love You Always Forever), Haddaway (What is Love) and Ylvis (What Does the Fox Say).

Blue Moon

In the battle between Coors Light and Miller Lite, Blue Moon emerges victorious!

Paramount+

Sylvester Stallone and his daughters Sophia, Scarlet and Sistine explore Paramount Mountain in this goofy spot.

Popeyes

Dieunerst Collin, now 18, capitalises on his childhood fame as the Popeyes Meme Kid.

Google

Google promotes its Pixel photo editing tools with a 90-second ad featuring Amy Schumer, Doja Cat and NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Bud Light

Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry Teller boogie to hold music while drinking beer in their living room.

Michelob Ultra