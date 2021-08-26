'Super Death' Acceleration Roller Coaster Shut Down For Literally Breaking Riders' Bones

A roller coaster in Japan known for its “super death” acceleration to triple-digit speeds was reportedly shut down after riders suffered serious bone fractures.

Multiple news agencies reported four cases of fractures in the back or neck linked to the Do-Dodonpa coaster at Fuji-Q Highland Park. Vice reported at least six cases of fractures in total, including four in the back or neck.

The BBC described the four back and neck cases as “significant injuries,” including a “cervical fracture and a thoracic spine fracture.” Japan’s Mainichi newspaper said the riders needed up to three months to recover from their injuries.

The theme park billed the coaster as having the world’s fastest acceleration, hitting 112 mph in just 1.56 seconds – or what the company called “super death” acceleration.