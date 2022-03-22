d3sign via Getty Images .

Superdrug has launched a new range of at-home fertility tests, designed to help women “take greater control of their reproductive health”.

But taking a fertility test without medical support, whether you’re trying to conceive or are simply curious, can be a surprisingly emotional experience. So, are these tests a good idea?

The new Superdrug service allows women to book one of five fertility blood tests, to be taken at home and then sent off for lab analysis. The tests available are:

AMH test, £76.99, which checks whether the number of eggs you have is normal for your age.

Progesterone test, £39.99, which checks if you have released an egg during your menstrual cycle.

AMH and progesterone test, £97.99, which is a combination of the two above test kits.

Pituitary profile test, £84.99, designed to check that the pituitary gland is producing the right level of hormones, which can affect the way the ovaries work.

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), £65.99, designed to check whether you may have a condition that could be affecting the release of your eggs.

If women are unsure which test they’d like, they can opt to book a fertility consultation with Superdrug’s online doctor service for £5 before purchasing their kit.

Dr Sara Kayat, the retailer’s medical ambassador, believes the tests are a positive development, helping women to access information about their fertility more easily.

“For women that have been trying to get pregnant and not succeeding, or for those who are just curious about their fertility, easy access to blood tests may help provide answers and signpost them in the right direction,” she says.

However, others have previously warned there are issues associated with such at-home tests.

The British Fertility Society, for example, urges caution around AMH testing packaged as ‘fertility MOTs’, pointing out that these tests were originally developed to inform decisions around IVF treatment, not assess your natural fertility.

“Many women with low ovarian reserve will conceive without any problems whilst others with a good ovarian reserve may take time and need fertility treatment,” it says.

You could also be told you have a good ovarian reserve, only for it to rapidly drop after taking the test. This means the tests have the potential to give both false cause for concern, and false complacency.

When HuffPost UK previously interviewed fertility expert Dr Marta Jansa Perez about at-home tests, she pointed out that conditions such as PCOS can only be properly diagnosed with a scan and also raised concerns about the mental health implications for women.

The guidelines set out by NICE for fertility services stipulate that counselling should be offered “before, during and after investigation and treatment, irrespective of the outcome of these procedures”. Dr Perez’s biggest concern was that women are not always offered counselling before the tests, or follow-up consultations afterwards.

“This has the potential to have long-term consequences for people, have mental health effects, or effects fertility health wise,” said Dr Perez, who’s director of embryology at the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS).

“There’s no certainty behind any of these tests. Ongoing support is very important – not just one chat over the phone. People need to have a chance to discuss things on a long-term basis.”

That said, for women who do want to take these tests as a first step, the new Superdrug service does offer a (slightly) cheaper solution. A quick google reveals AMH testing costs upwards of £100 at many private fertility clinics.

Just remember that no test can give you the full picture – especially when, in heterosexual couples, around 30% of fertility problems are due to the man.