Easter is fast approaching and we cannot wait for four whole days of scoffing hot cross buns and tucking into chocolate eggs.

In fact, the team at HuffPost UK are so excited, we’ve started early, sampling the most weird and wonderful supermarkets released to find out which ones are really worth buying, before you spend your hard-earned cash.

If you missed our review of hot cross buns, you’ll find it here (this year, savoury buns had us drooling, from masala and chilli to cheese and caramelised onion).

And below, you’ll find our reviews of some of the newest chocolate eggs hitting supermarket shelves. We’ve focused on unusual flavours and eye-catching releases, because let’s face it, you all know what Cadbury’s Mini Eggs taste like.

Read on to find something you may love even more.

Waitrose Heston’s Golden Apple, £15 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Faima Bakar

“This is Waitrose’s most decadent easter offering for 2022, as you’d expect from the Heston Blumenthal range. With its golden shimmer, it certainly looks luxurious and after you’ve managed to crack the chocolate apple open, it tastes luxurious too.

“The central egg consists of a velvety milk chocolate outer layer, which perfectly complements the darker choc hidden inside. It also comes with a ring of praline feuilletine chocolates, which are perfect little bites of deliciousness. At £15, this is definitely be a treat to gift someone, though it looks so pretty, they might even be reluctant to eat it.” – Faima Bakar, Life reporter

Sainsbury’s Belgian Milk Chocolate Tiramisu Egg, £8 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Sainsbury's

“This chocolate egg is just fantastic and I’m embarrassed to reveal how much I ate in my first sitting. As a fan of chocolate and coffee in equal measure, this rich Easter treat is particularly tasty.

“Smooth, rich and moreish, I don’t see how you could fault it. I would go as far as to say even strict dark chocolate lovers would find this one enjoyable, as it has little cocoa nibs in it. And while it’s maybe not as out there as some of the other offerings we’re trying, I like its subtlety.

“With its sophisticated packaging, this classic hollow ‘egg’ with subtle white chocolate rings feels like an Easter egg for adults, an accomplishment in itself. But it’s the flavour that trumps it all The only downside is that, as it’s milk chocolate, it’s probably not one for the lactose-intolerant.” – Kate Nicholson, senior trends reporter

M&S Vegan Mini Omball, £3 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 1/2

Georgia Lockstone

“With their funny expressions and accessories, Omballs are the perfect mini Belgian chocolate treat to enjoy at Easter. And M&S’s launch of the brand-new Vegan Mini Omball means those following plant-based diets like me can get in on the fun, too!

“The hollow egg is made from 100% vegan chocolate, dusted with chocolate flakes, and topped with (delicious) googly eyes. I’m embarrassed to admit that I cracked it open at 10am on a Wednesday morning – fully intent on just having a little taste so I could write my review – and ended up polishing it off in about four big bites. Put simply, it’s absolutely delicious. My only complaint? I wish they came in full Easter egg size!” – Georgia Lockstone, HuffPost Shopping writer

Asda Extra Special Free From Easter Egg Selection, £4.50 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Asda

“As someone with a food allergy, it’s tricky to find ‘safe’ Easter treats, so Asda’s trio of ‘Free From’ eggs (which are gluten, milk, egg and nut free) feels like a win. There’s something very grownup about the design and the flavour – they’re simple, elegant and sophisticated.

“I start by tasting the sea salt and honey milk chocolate egg, which has a subtle honey flavour combined with a more apparent salty undertone. The chocolate is sweet and surprisingly creamy for milk-free. As I break a piece of the coffee infused white chocolate egg and pop it in my mouth, I fall further in love. The sweet and creamy choc combined with the subtle coffee flavour is divine.

“But the orange flavoured Belgian dark chocolate is my favourite of the three; it’s simple, rich and wonderfully zesty. This trio is a real treat to the senses. If I had one criticism it would be the eggs are rather on the small side for the price.” – Beth Mahoney, HuffPost Shopping writer

Morrisons Seville Orange and Choccy Egg, £6 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Morrisons

“OK, confession first. I’m not really a chocolate-lover (shock, horror!) or orange choc eater (shock, double horror!) but I’ve eaten enough to know what’s good and bad (just ask my hips!). And while I initially lip-curled at the sight of the Free From and Vegan labels, this egg from Morrison’s The Best range is a delight.

“Though medium-sized and fronted with bitter, cocoa shards that don’t need to be there, just the smell makes me a happy woman and eating it, the chocolate is creamy with a light, subtle sweetness and hint (not too much) of orange flavour. But the highlights are the five dark chocolate orange creams (think Quality Street or Roses) nestled under the egg.

The fact that the egg is gluten, wheat and milk free means you’ll also avoid any awkward moments when your bestie hands it back, reminding you of their food intolerances you neglected to remember!” – Melanie Grant, audience editor, HuffPost Shopping

Aldi Moser Roth Geometric Eggs, £2.99/£3.99 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 1/2

Nancy Groves

“Aldi’s Easter range is pretty-as-a-picture, the pastel boxes making these offerings look way more expensive than they are. Meanwhile, the eggs inside are truly sculptural. At £3.99, the Belgian Dark Chocolate Orange Ripple Egg is a classy take on a Terry’s, except in dark not milk choc, with orange peel not flavouring, and gold-orange decal wrapped round its distorted ovoid form.

“Then there are the ‘geometric’ eggs, two beautiful creations and flavours, each for £2.99. I expect to like the Dark Milk Salted Caramel best, but as it’s neither 100% dark nor milk, my taste buds are left confused. However, the Blonde egg is as sweet at white chocolate but with added caramel, and I can’t stop cracking bits off. A sidenote that the packaging is plastic free except for the front panels – so nearly there, Aldi. You can do it next time!” – Nancy Groves, Head of Life

Co-Op Irresistible Hot Cross Bun Egg, £6 ⭐️⭐️⭐️

Rachel Moss

“I love a good hot cross bun, so I’m very excited to try this hybrid, which supposedly combines the best flavours of Easter in one ‘irresistible’ product.

“The Fairtrade chocolate shell is an ideal thickness, thin enough to offer a satisfying snap, but thick enough to feel good quality. And I’m pleased to report that the flavour – infused with cinnamon, ginger and orange – is indeed reminiscent of a traditional HCB. The flavours aren’t blended evenly throughout the chocolate, but I quite like that; one mouthful is particularly organgey, the next is almost fiery with ginger. It’s a game of hot cross bun roulette.

“I’d have liked more of the golden raisins, which provide a nice texture but are few and far between. And for the price, I’d expect some additional mini chocs. But overall Co-Op has created an interesting product that I’d happily buy again. It also gets extra points for the plastic-free packaging.” – Rachel Moss, Life editor

KitKat Chunky Salted Caramel Popcorn Egg, £12 from Tesco ⭐️⭐️

Nancy Groves

“I head to my nearest Tesco Extra for the largest possible egg selection and find a massive aisle of them with all the Big Choc brands represented. Tesco do an in-house egg range, including some decent Free From options, but this Salted Caramel Popcorn whopper catches my eye as a flavour I’ve not tried before.

“And it is a whopper, a hefty 516g of choc, without counting the three full-size Chunky Kit Kat bars of the same flavour inside the box (making the £12 price tag better value). I can usually polish an Easter egg off in two sittings, but this one takes me a week. And that’s not just down to the size.