The Best (And Worst) Fancy Hot Cross Bun Flavours For Easter 2022

It wouldn’t be Easter without hot cross buns, lightly toasted and slathered with butter. And increasingly, supermarkets are offering alternative flavours for those who’d rather bypass the traditional dried fruit.

The Co-Op, for example, has launched a masala-inspired HCB for 2022 while Sainsbury’s is experimenting with cheddar and caramelised onion.

Over at Waitrose, you’ll find a new hot cross brioche roll, perfect for encasing a burger if the bank holiday weekend weather is BBQ-worthy.

We’ve tried all these and more, to give you some handy reviews before you splash the cash. With so many to try, why wait until Easter?

Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference Cheddar and Caramelised Onion Chutney Hot Cross Buns, £1.25 for 4 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

“I’m not usually partial to a hot cross bun (as I don’t really like the dried fruit bits) but these ones have really changed my mind. They are exceptionally soft, and with a slightly cheesy flavour that isn’t too overpowering. They taste fresh, fluffy and light... and go down a little too easily.

“I really appreciate that Sainsbury’s have gone for a savoury approach here, too. Around Easter, it’s easy to get bogged down with too much sweet stuff and then instantly regret it. If there’s a downside, it’s that I can’t really taste the caramelised onion chutney, which is a shame as I think that would make these truly stand out from the crowd. Still, if you’re looking for something a little bit different – and a little less sickly – to indulge in over the break, I’d say for £1.25, you can’t really get better.” – Kate Nicholson, senior trends reporter

Tickled Pink Belgian White Chocolate and Cranberry Hot Cross Buns, Asda, £1.50 for 4 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

“From the outside, these buns look nothing special: golden, bready mounds with a white cross (aka a traditional HBC). But when I cut into them, I’m met with a real surprise – the dough inside is bright pink.

“I carefully toast them and slather them in salted butter, before taking my first bite. The tarte cranberry and sweet white chocolate is a wonderfully refreshing flavour combo. After scoffing down every last crumb, my ‘sweet tooth’ is more than satisfied. Priced at £1.50 for four, they’re a great buy and each pack also supports two breast cancer charities, Breast Cancer Now and CoppaFeel!

“If I had one criticism, it would be that they’re lacking a few extra cranberries and chunks of white chocolate to enhance the flavour. But I enjoyed these colourful buns and would most certainly eat them again.” – Beth Mahoney, HuffPost Shopping reporter

Co-Op Masala and Chill Hot Cross Buns, £1.50 for 4 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

“The mouth-watering smell of caramelised onion fills our kitchen as soon as I open the packet, and only intensifies after I toast these masala-inspired HCBs. The soft, light bun contains sultanas, but is savoury overall thanks to the mixed spices, which include turmeric, cumin, nutmeg and fennel. The blurb on the packet details ‘a warming blend of jalapeño chillies’, but the creators have erred on the side of caution – my one criticism is that I want more fire. Still, I wolf down a bun topped with cheese for lunch (as per the serving suggestion) and am soon eyeing up a second.” – Rachel Moss, HuffPost Life editor

Fruit-free Hot Cross Brioche Roll, Waitrose, £1.50 for four ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

“These brioche hot cross buns are pretty great. I’m not someone who enjoys fruity hot cross buns so this fruit free equivalent is definitely welcome. It’s less sweet than I expected the brioche to be, but the buns are soft and delicious, so I can’t complain. Waitrose recommends eating these with burgers at Easter barbecues, but you can also enjoy them with jam, or ham and cheese. I daringly opt for chicken nuggets and I have no regrets.” – Faima Bakar, Life reporter

Tesco Finest’s Hot Cross Buns (choice of flavours), £1.50 for 4 ⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2

“Sitting in front of 16 hot cross buns, I’m thinking: I love my job! This is what comes from trying Tesco’s Finest range, with four intriguing flavours available this year (alongside the classic originals): Blueberry, St Clements, Apple and Cinnamon, and Salted Caramel & Chocolate. Each comes in a four pack of perfectly sized buns for £1.50, the dough consistent throughout: squidgy, delicately sweet, with none of the dryness you get in budget versions.

“The blueberry buns are definitely the most eye-catching, as purple as Violet Beauregarde but as divisive as Parma Violets – definitely too soapy for my liking. St Clements have the citrus kick you’d expect from the name, and Salted Caramel & Chocolate are indulgently rich if, for me, a little sickly. So it’s Apple and Cinnamon (also available in Tesco’s Free From range) that get my vote – enough of a point of interest, but not messing with the basic HCB formula, which – let’s be honest – is just a toasted vessel for the biggest wodge of butter you can get away with.” – Nancy Groves, head of Life

M&S Extremely Cheesy Hot Cross Buns, £1.65 for 4 / 2 packs for £2.50 ⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2

“There’s not much to say about these hot cross buns, besides the obvious: they are extremely cheesy! Packed with extra mature cheddar and Red Leicester, they’re super savoury and quite heavy taste-wise, which doesn’t feel quite right for a hot cross bun. Think of them more like cheese on toast but with the light, fluffy texture of a hot cross bun.

“The colour is quite vibrant yellow (that’ll be the Red Leicester), so there’s no mistaking what’s in store when you take your first bite. Call me a traditionalist, but I miss the sweetness of a classic HCB. That said, I will be having another of these later... maybe with some Marmite on top.” – Brogan Driscoll, senior editor, commercial partnerships

Morrison’s Market Street Bakery Cheese & Jalapeno Hot Cross Buns, 69p for 4 ⭐️⭐️1/2

“I’ll admit I had low expectations of any savoury hot cross bun – they’re supposed to be sweet, right? And Morrison’s cheese and jalapeño hot cross buns do confuse. On the outside, they look like fresh bakery buns, if a little more weathered. Inside, the orange-hued bread dough has a promising, rich aroma of Mexican food spices. I eat mine plain with butter but I can imagine these with a poached egg and avocado combo or eaten with ham like a roll.

“The jalapeño delivers a slow and gradual heat – once you’ve eaten your way through the first half, you’re getting a genuine chilli-esque tongue tingle that doesn’t stop. But I’ve failed to mention the other main ingredient and this is because the cheese is easily forgettable and largely undetectable except for some vague flavour on the cross. If you love your pepper, they’re worth a try and at a bargain 69p for four, there’s little to lose. It’s just a shame the flavour isn’t as punchy as the promise.” – Melanie Grant, HuffPost Shopping audience editor

Carrot Cake Hot Cross Buns, Co-Op, £1.50 for 4 ⭐️⭐️

″‘I don’t get it,’ says my husband. ‘Isn’t this just a normal hot cross bun?’ His review has confirmed my own feelings. This carrot cake HCB lacks anything distinctly carrot cake-esque. Sure, it has a few flecks of the orange stuff speckled throughout, but you can’t really taste them.

“Traditional versions of the treat often include ‘plump sultanas’, ‘mixed peel’ and ‘a sweet spice blend’, so I’m struggling to understand why this bun has been rebranded (other than to generate sales). Perhaps if I’d slathered it with cream cheese frosting it would bear more of a resemblance to my favourite cake. Without it, it’s a pleasant but somewhat disappointing breakfast. I feel slightly cheated.” – Rachel Moss, Life editor

And finally, bonus points to...

M&S Plant Kitchen Fruited Luxury Hot Cross Buns ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

“Technically, these buns are not an ‘unusual’ flavour, yet finding a ‘free-from’ bun that’s certified vegan is still surprisingly hard for folks like me. Traditionally made with full-fat milk, butter, and egg, hot cross buns are notoriously tricky to make plant-based and many free-from ranges on the market are gluten-free, but not dairy-free.

“Thankfully, the M&S Plant Kitchen team have well and truly come through for the vegans with these Luxury Hot Cross Buns. With their clever avocado puree and coconut oil blend, they’ve managed to replicate that all-important sticky texture so well that you’d struggle to identify that these are plant-based.