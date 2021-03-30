14 Easter Treats You Really Shouldn't Feed Your Dog

Chocolate – whether white, milk or dark – is bad for dogs as it contains theobromine. Signs a pet might have eaten chocolate can include vomiting, diarrhoea, drinking excessively, shaking and restlessness. The higher the cocoa content of the chocolate, the more dangerous it is, so dark chocolate poses the biggest risk to pets. At higher doses, signs can even progress to an abnormal heart rhythm, raised body temperature, rapid breathing and seizures.

For those who prefer to munch through a bag of sweets at Easter, these can also be a problem as they often contain a sweetener called xylitol, which is toxic to pets.

Meanwhile hot cross buns are dangerous as they contain sultanas and raisins, which are toxic to dogs and can cause kidney failure.