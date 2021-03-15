Easter is all about chocolate, and being the dedicated reviewers we are, we ate a lot of it. All for your benefit, of course.

Our 2021 Easter Egg Taste Test spans both supermarkets and popular choccie brands you all know and love. We set our HuffPost UK tasters the challenge of trying a lot each: eggs that are cheap and cheerful, eggs that are fancy and frilly, and eggs that are dairy-free (stay tuned for our vegan egg review, coming soon).

We tested them, taking into account look, price, taste, texture, and any extras. And then we ranked them (out of five stars). To make things a little easier to digest, we’ve separated the eggs out into three categories: those under a fiver, eggs between £5 and £10, and eggs for a tenner or more.

So here we go – let the tasting begin.

Sainsbury’s Celebration White Chocolate Egg – £4

⭐️⭐️⭐️

Adam Bloodworth Adam Bloodworth

“I can’t repeat what my housemates say about the interesting design on the front of this white egg, but let’s just say it turned heads. Taste-wise, the white chocolate does what white chocolate does so well, which is go above and beyond ordinary choccy by massively upping the creamy, decadent stakes. The embedded sweets add a fun textural element and overall, for a fiver, this is a great price for something that breaks the mould.” Adam Bloodworth

Asda Egg-splosion White Chocolate Jazzie Egg – £3 (or 4 for £10)

⭐️⭐️⭐️½

Amy Packham

“I feel like a big kid opening this – the packaging appeals, with its bright colours and ‘explosion’ design that doubles up on the actual egg, which is decorated with sweets. There are crispies inside the chocolate, giving it a light, delicious crunch. The egg is nice, but very sweet, like a huge white chocolate jazzle in Easter egg form. Tasty, but a bit sickly after too many. But at £3, I’d buy this, simply to feel like a big kid again.” Amy Packham

Tony’s Chocolonely Milk Chocolate Lemon Meringue Easter Bar – £4.49

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Amy Packham

“I hear what you’re thinking: this isn’t an egg. No, but as we know, Tony’s like to do things a little differently. And anyway, it is an Easter egg – in 2D form – if you pop out the egg shape from the bar when you’re eating it. The unique flavour might turn some people off, but I suggest you give it a try. The bar has meringue pieces (with a biscuit-like crunch) and a hint of zesty lemon, which tastes fresh and not too sweet. I was prepared to turn my nose up, but am pleasantly surprised. Lemon and chocolate is a dream combo.” Amy Packham

Terry’s Chocolate Orange Easter Egg 250g, Tesco – £3

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️½

Rachel Moss

“Chocolate orange is the marmite of the confectionary world: people love or hate it. Call me basic, but I’m a bigger fan than even Dawn French in those ads and this £3 egg goes down a treat with a cup of tea. For that price, I’m pleasantly surprised by the size of the egg, which comes with two chocolate bars. Although the shells are fairly thin, they offer a satisfying crack after being kept in the fridge. I usually associate Terry’s with the oranges my nan buys us for Christmas, but I might have to start eating it at Easter, too.” Rachel Moss

Lidl Deluxe Eton Mess Easter Egg – £3.99

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️½

Nancy Groves

“I appreciate the prettiness of this egg, as well as its 2021-appropriate flavour, referencing the classic British pudding, of course, but bringing to mind the Eton Mess we’re all living through, too. It’s part of the ‘Deluxe’ range I can’t help but see as a Lidlesque nod to Divine. Luckily, the strikingly similar logo is matched with similarly FairTrade chocolate. The white shell is creamy and thick, partly to accommodate the chewy marshmallow bits inside. It’s also incredibly more-ish – sweet as you’d expect, but never cloyingly so.” Nancy Groves

Asda Extra Special ‘The Caramel One’ – £4 (or 2 for £7)

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Amy Packham

“As Asda’s premium egg, I’m surprised this is only four quid. And honestly, why spend more? It looks classy and luxurious. It’s a milk chocolate egg with salted caramel pieces inside, which I can smell as soon as I open the box. This is so good – milky, creamy, and more-ish. The subtle caramel taste isn’t too much, and the slight crunch of the pieces is the perfect addition. I only mean to try a little as I taste test all the eggs, but I can’t stop. I eat it all.” Amy Packham

Moser Roth White Chocolate Lovers Duo Egg, Aldi – £7.99

⭐️⭐️½

Aldi Moser Roth White Chocolate Lovers Duo Egg, Aldi

“If first impressions were anything to go by, this dual egg would be a winner. You get two flavours for the price of one – great for people (like me) who can’t make up their mind. It certainly looks good: the golden half is made of caramelised white chocolate with feuilletine pieces – crispy pieces of crepe (what’s not to love?) – while the other half is white chocolate mixed with berries. Unfortunately, we aren’t scoring on looks alone. When it comes to taste, there’s only one word: sickly. This egg is so sweet, you can’t gorge on it like you’re supposed to at Easter, and where’s the fun in that? The golden side tastes like the chocolate on a Gold bar – delicious, but only to be nibbled on – while the white chocolate is so synthetic I can’t manage more than a mouthful. In fact, it doesn’t taste like chocolate at all. Ultimately, this egg tries too hard to be fancy. Give me a simple, plain chocolate egg any day.” Brogan Driscoll

Morrisons The Best Gold Lustre Easter Egg – £8

⭐️⭐️⭐️

Amy Packham

“Now this egg looks amazing, with its ‘look inside’ effect and shimmery chocolate. It’s a small milk chocolate egg, nestled in a half dark chocolate one, nestled in another half milk chocolate egg with chocolate vermicelli. The thick edges shown below are slightly deceiving, as while the edges are thick, the actual half eggs are pretty thin. The smallest egg in the middle is hollow – I know, I was a little disappointed, too. The milk chocolate is tasty, but I’m not blown away. Still, I’d buy this as a gift for the fancy-ness.” Amy Packham

Meet The Ombles Easter Egg, M&S – £6

⭐️⭐️⭐️½

Natasha Hinde Natasha Hinde

“From the brains behind Percy Pig and Colin the Caterpillar comes another edible character from M&S: the Ombles. The egg is made with Belgian milk chocolate and rolled in chocolate flakes, and it has big googly white choc eyes. The egg is nice – typical M&S chocolate – but it doesn’t have the creaminess of some milk chocolate eggs. The biggest selling point is the funny character and its expression, rather than taste. But I’m sure any child – or adult, for that matter – would be delighted with this cute little chappy come April.” Natasha Hinde

Cadbury White Chocolate Oreo Egg – £6

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Harry Slater Harry Slater

“Reader, I am a convert. After years of not getting the hype about Oreos, Cadbury has tricked me liking them in what is perhaps the greatest ever victory for Big Choc. Their thick white chocolate egg is peppered all over with tiny Oreo biscuit pieces, making the whole egg just about moreish enough to counter the ultra sweet, slightly claggy shell.” Harry Slater

Cadbury Dairy Milk Orange Giant Buttons Easter Egg – £9.99

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Harry Slater Harry Slater

“A Dairy Milk egg is as classic as they come – sweet, satisfying and even better chilled. This Easter, Cadbury has added a citrus twist to the giant buttons that come with this giant egg. They’re infused with orange oil which adds a touch of sophistication without undermining the sweetness of the chocolate. It is, however, a little disappointing to find the egg itself is just regular Dairy Milk. Still, the orange buttons make the whole package (which contained no plastic, by the way) more of a treat for whoever you’re spoiling this Easter.” Harry Slater

Lindt Gold Bunny Easter Hunt Pack – £5.99

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️½

“This pack contains everything you need to create a fun Easter egg – and gold bunny – hunt for little ones. It has 16 Lindt chocolate Easter treats – eight mini Lindt gold bunnies and eight milk chocolate eggs. There’s signposts to cut out on the back of the pack with directions including start, this way, nearly there, turn right and finish. There’s a design flaw, though – once you’ve cut out the signs, you lose one of the handles meaning kids are likely to drop the contents.

“The chocolate itself is usual Lindt quality with a velvety smooth texture and rich sweetness. The adults who try these are a little disappointed the mini eggs are hollow rather than filled with Lindt’s melting centre or a creamy fondant. But for youngsters, the hollow chocolate eggs and little gold bunnies are the perfect treat for cramming in the mouth without feeling sickly.” Aasma Day

Classic Ostrich Easter Egg, Hotel Chocolat – £80

⭐️⭐️½

Rachel Moss

“Can an Easter egg ever be worth £80? From the OTT packaging, to the kilo of choc inside, Hotel Chocolat has done all it can to justify the price tag of this egg – yet I remain unconvinced. The imposing white cylinder contains two gigantic half eggs; the first is a nice-but-not-phenomenal milk chocolate with crunchy cookies and puffed rice. The second supposedly contains feuilletine (a crispy confection made from thin crêpes) but I can barely taste it. The overall flavour is unremarkable. The package also contains a box of luxury chocs inspired by classic desserts, such as Eton Mess and Fudge Sundae. These are delicious and there’s a wonderful variety. But worth £80? I think not.” Rachel Moss

Lindt Lindor White Chocolate Egg With Truffles at Tesco – £15

⭐️⭐️⭐️

Rachel Moss

“The egg is thin, but that’s fine by me, considering white chocolate can become a little sickly if you eat too much in one go. The main egg tastes not dissimilar to Nestlé’s traditional Milky Bar, but the truffles inside have a gorgeous outer crack with a gooey middle, which feels a little more luxurious. Overall I like it a lot, but I don’t love it. The egg is £10 with a Tesco Clubcard or £15 without – and I’d say the latter price is a bit cheeky.” Rachel Moss

M&S Single Origin Milk Chocolate Egg with Truffles – £15

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Natasha Hinde Natasha Hinde

“The first thing I do when I see this egg is ogle at how beautifully packaged it is. It feels like such a treat and would make a beautiful gift. The box is covered in a floral print and topped with a blue ribbon. Once you lift the lid, a glossy egg sits underneath with a packet of truffles. The egg is made with 42% Vanuatu chocolate, while the truffles are filled with a creamy ganache. It’s all very impressive and grown-up. The chocolate is nice and creamy, though I wouldn’t say it blew my mind – and with this egg costing £15, you’d want to be having a mouthgasm!” Natasha Hinde

Extra Thick Eggs, Rocky Road to Caramel, Hotel Chocolat – £29

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Hotel Chocolat Hotel Chocolat

“This egg is less than half the price of the brand’s luxury Ostrich Easter Egg – and it’s nicer. One half contains crunchy cookies and puffed rice smothered in milk chocolate. The texture is moreish and I enjoy the flavour, but it doesn’t blow me away. The other half, however, is so delicious I can’t put it down. It’s made from solid caramel milk chocolate that satisfies my sweet tooth without being too sickly. The chocolates that come with the egg are first class, too. From fudge sundae and treacle tart-flavoured to the small bunnies filled with scrummy praline or smooth caramel, I’m in love.” Rachel Moss

Waitrose No.1 Milk Chocolate with Salted Caramel Truffles Easter Egg – £10

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Angela Hui Angela Hui

“The chocolate in this Watrose egg isn’t overly sweet – a beautiful, melt in the mouth and milk taste and I love the added almond mixed evenly throughout the chocolate. Imagine a next level Ferrero Rocher outer layer but made better with the added fleur de sel to add a salty edge and balance out the sweetness. I’d only mark down for the fact the egg walls are quite thin and the egg itself is pretty small. Maybe I’m greedy, but I want a bigger one. The truffles included are also a little sickly sweet for me. Oh, and when the box said they were hidden, I was disappointed they weren’t actually inside the egg.” Angela Hui

Lindt Gold Bunny Easter Egg – £12

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

