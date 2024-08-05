This 1 Supplement May Reduce Dementia Risk For Those Genetically Predisposed

Carol Yepes via Getty Images

We’ve written before at HuffPost UK about the signs that may reveal dementia risk years before memory loss kicks in.

We’ve even shared the Alzheimer’s signs that show up while climbing the stairs.

But what about preventing the condition in the first place? Aside from exercising, eating well, and sleeping enough (especially in midlife), what does science say keeps dementia at bay?

Advertisement

Well, according to recent research, a supplement may help to reduce the risk of dementia among older adults with an existing genetic predisposition to Alzheimer’s.

What is it?

A recent study, published in

found that participants who carried the gene

(linked to higher rates of dementia) benefited from taking three soft gel fish oil supplements daily.

Those without the genetic disposition saw no difference, however.

The study, which observed 102 participants aged 75+, gave half of its participants (none of whom had dementia at the start of the study) three 1.65g soft gel fish oil tablets a day.

The control group were given a placebo tablet containing soybean oil.

After three years, the Alzheimer’s risk-increasing gene “carriers who received ω-3 [the fish oil tablets] had significant reductions in neuronal integrity breakdown over 3 years,” the research reads.

That means the nerve cells in their brain broke down a lot slower than they had been (as measured by MRI scans).

Should everyone definitely take fish oil capsules to prevent dementia?

No. And if that answer sounds firm, it’s because it comes straight from the study’s co-author.

Lynne Shinto, N.D., M.P.H., professor of neurology at the OHSU School of Medicine, is the senior co-author of the study.

In a recent press release, she said, “Our findings showed that over three years, there was not a statistically significant difference between placebo and the group that took fish oil.”

Advertisement

“I don’t think it would be harmful, but I wouldn’t say you need to take fish oil to prevent dementia,” she added.

That’s because the study isn’t conclusive, and only found improvements among the specific group with the higher-risk gene. It’ll need more research, the scientists say.

Consultant neurologist at Re:Cognition Health, Dr. Steve Allder, recently told Medical News Today that “The specific genetic and biochemical environment in APOEε4 carriers might make them more responsive to the neuroprotective effects of [Omega-3] PUFAs, thus leading to the observed reduction in neuronal integrity breakdown.”