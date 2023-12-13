Noticing This When You Walk Up Stairs Could Be An Early Sign Of Dementia

Right now, about 900,000 people in the UK are living with dementia. And with our population living longer than ever, cases ― which increase as patients get older ― show no sign of stopping.
So, it’s a good idea to keep track of signs that you, or a loved one, could have the condition. And recently, Alzheimer Scotland shared a list of lesser-known symptoms of dementia.
“People often assume that memory loss and dementia are one and the same, but there are other key symptoms and signs to look out for. Every person with dementia is different. How their illness affects them depends on which areas of their brain are most damaged,” they revealed.
The first one involved how a person walks. “Dementia can cause problems with how we move about in our surrounding area,” they shared.
“Things like slips, trips and falls might become more common,” they added ― and “You might start to notice that a person is shuffling as [opposed] to lifting their legs when they are walking.”
That process can make walking up and down the stairs more difficult.
Here are some other lesser-known early signs of dementia that Alzheimer Scotland shared:
Memory issues can take different forms, including ―
- Struggling with timekeeping, or not being able to read an analogue clock
- Personality or mood changes, especially dramatic ones
- Losing sight
- Sensory issues, like struggling with depth perceptions, loud noises, or changes to their sense of taste or smell
- Hallucinations.
What if I suspect dementia?
If you think your or a loved one might have the condition, the NHS advises you see a GP as soon as possible.
“You may like to suggest you go with your friend or relative to see a GP so you can support them. You’ll also be able to help them recall what has been discussed,” they say.
Bringing up the topic with a loved one can be hard, they say, so be sure you approach the topic gently, in a situation they’re familiar with, and without rushing.
“A diagnosis of dementia can also help people with these symptoms, and their families and friends, make plans so they’re prepared for the future,” they add.