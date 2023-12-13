Noticing This When You Walk Up Stairs Could Be An Early Sign Of Dementia

Right now, about 900,000 people in the UK are living with dementia. And with our population living longer than ever, cases ― which increase as patients get older ― show no sign of stopping.



So, it’s a good idea to keep track of signs that you, or a loved one, could have the condition. And recently, Alzheimer Scotland shared a list of lesser-known symptoms of dementia.



“People often assume that memory loss and dementia are one and the same, but there are other key symptoms and signs to look out for. Every person with dementia is different. How their illness affects them depends on which areas of their brain are most damaged,” they revealed.



The first one involved how a person walks. “Dementia can cause problems with how we move about in our surrounding area,” they shared.



“Things like slips, trips and falls might become more common,” they added ― and “You might start to notice that a person is shuffling as [opposed] to lifting their legs when they are walking.”



That process can make walking up and down the stairs more difficult.



Here are some other lesser-known early signs of dementia that Alzheimer Scotland shared: