'I Had To Fight My Way Back': Susan Boyle Opens Up About Recovery From 'Major Stroke'

Susan Boyle Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Susan Boyle has spoken for the first time about her recovery from a “major” stroke.

“I had a major stroke, maybe three years ago,” she recalled. “I had to fight my way back. It’s been hard, I’m not going to pretend otherwise. But it’s given me a hunger to keep going.”

Advertisement

“You can’t keep an old woman down, you know?” the 63-year-old quipped.

Elsewhere in the interview, Susan laid out her plans for 2025, including a new TV documentary, a cameo in a new film with Rupert Everett – for which she’s also recorded a song – and “hopefully” a tour.

“I’m back alright,” she said. “I’m feeling OK, and ready to go.”

Back in June 2023, Susan gave her first live performance since her stroke, returning to the BGT stage for a rendition of the song that made her world famous, I Dreamed A Dream.

Advertisement

“For the past year I have worked so hard to get my speech and singing back, with the sole aim of being able to sing on stage again,” she wrote on Instagram after her performance aired.

“Tonight my hard work and perseverance paid off, singing the song that started it all, I Dreamed A Dream.”

Since then, Susan also surprised her fans in Glasgow when she joined her idol Donny Osmond on stage for an impromptu performance.