Susan Boyle performing in 2014 CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

Susan Boyle was met with a wave of applause when she made a surprise appearance during a certain A-lister’s concert in Glasgow this week.

On Sunday night, Donny Osmond brought his Las Vegas show to Scotland, with a stop at the OVO Arena in Glasgow.

During the show, he was joined on stage by none other than the former Britain’s Got Talent finalist for an impromptu duet of his song This Is The Moment.

While Susan – who has made no secret of the fact that Donny is among her main musical inspirations – got off to a nervous start, she eventually matched her idol as the song made it to the chorus, much to the delight of the Glaswegian fans in attendance.

Throughout her time in the spotlight, Susan has repeatedly spoken about what an inspiration Donny Osmond has been to her, with the pair even recording two duets on her musical theatre-inspired album Standing Ovation.

Donny previously brought Susan out on stage at the O2 back in 2013, as well as in Las Vegas the previous year.

If you need any further proof of Susan’s devotion to the Puppy Love star, just check out this video of the I Dreamed A Dream singer showing off her Donny Osmond bedding:

I Dreamed A Dream, indeed...

After touring the UK shortly before the pandemic in 2020, Susan has taken a step back from the spotlight in recent years.

However, in May she made a surprise appearance at the BGT final, where she joined the cast of Les Misérables for a rendition of her signature track.

