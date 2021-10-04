Susan Boyle Admits She's Outgrown Her Long-Standing Crush On Piers Morgan

Susan Boyle has admitted she feels she’s over her long-standing crush on Piers Morgan. The Britain’s Got Talent finalist has made no secret of the fact Piers caught her eye while he was on the ITV show’s judging panel, but has clearly had something of a change of heart in recent years. On Monday morning, Susan paid a visit to the Heart breakfast show, which is presented by BGT judge Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston.

The one and only @SusanBoyle popped in to surprise @AmandaHolden and @JamieTheakston on Heart Breakfast this morning in Glasgow!



And sorry @piersmorgan but sounds like she's finally over you 😉🤣 pic.twitter.com/17fwXqghkp — Heart (@thisisheart) October 4, 2021

Reflecting on Susan’s infamous BGT audition, which catapulted her to overnight global fame, Amanda recalled: “She came on stage – we thought she was a stand-up comedian because she’s actually very funny as well… she’s got slightly dubious taste in men, because she had a crush on Piers...” “Who?” Susan then joked, with Amanda continuing: “Exactly, that’s gone! I’m pleased to say she’s over that. “And then she burst into song, singing I Dreamed A Dream, and that went global. It changed the course of history for television shows forever.”

Robert Perry/Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Susan Boyle and Piers Morgan

“And you don’t fancy Piers anymore, then? I gather?” Amanda then asked. Susan then explained that while she still has “respect” for the former Good Morning Britain star, she doesn’t fancy him. “I’ve grown up a bit now,” she added, prompting a cackle from Amanda in the presenting seat next to her. Suffice to say, the man himself had something to say about Susan’s latest update, sharing the interview on his Twitter page with the message: “Crushing.”