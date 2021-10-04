Susan Boyle Admits She's Outgrown Her Long-Standing Crush On Piers Morgan

Susan Boyle has admitted she feels she’s over her long-standing crush on Piers Morgan.
The Britain’s Got Talent finalist has made no secret of the fact Piers caught her eye while he was on the ITV show’s judging panel, but has clearly had something of a change of heart in recent years.
On Monday morning, Susan paid a visit to the Heart breakfast show, which is presented by BGT judge Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston.
Reflecting on Susan’s infamous BGT audition, which catapulted her to overnight global fame, Amanda recalled: “She came on stage – we thought she was a stand-up comedian because she’s actually very funny as well… she’s got slightly dubious taste in men, because she had a crush on Piers...”
“Who?” Susan then joked, with Amanda continuing: “Exactly, that’s gone! I’m pleased to say she’s over that.
“And then she burst into song, singing I Dreamed A Dream, and that went global. It changed the course of history for television shows forever.”
“And you don’t fancy Piers anymore, then? I gather?” Amanda then asked.
Susan then explained that while she still has “respect” for the former Good Morning Britain star, she doesn’t fancy him.
“I’ve grown up a bit now,” she added, prompting a cackle from Amanda in the presenting seat next to her.
Suffice to say, the man himself had something to say about Susan’s latest update, sharing the interview on his Twitter page with the message: “Crushing.”
Piers actually played a big part in the early days of Susan’s fame, appearing alongside her on a US interview with Larry King, and presenting the one-off special I Dreamed A Dream, to promote the album of the same name.
He also interviewed Susan on his talk show Piers Morgan’s Life Stories.
After rising to fame on BGT in 2009, Susan has gone on to release seven studio albums, reaching number one on both sides of the Atlantic, while I Dreamed A Dream became the fastest-selling debut album ever in the UK.
In 2019, she released the greatest hits album Ten, to coincide with the 10th anniversary of her BGT audition, and subsequently toured the UK the following year, shortly before the country went into lockdown.
