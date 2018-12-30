Susanna Dinnage Tells Premier League She Will Not Replace Chief Executive Richard Scudamore

Yahoo Sport UK Susanna Dinnage was due to take on role in 2019.

Susanna Dinnage has abruptly pulled out of a commitment to become the Premier League’s new chief executive.

The TV executive was announced as the successor to Richard Scudamore in mid-November, with the plan that she would take up her new role early in 2019.

But a Premier League statement on Sunday evening read: “Despite her commitment to the Premier League in early November, Susanna Dinnage has now advised the nominations committee that she will not be taking up the position of chief executive.”

Dinnage joined TV giant Discovery in 2009, with her most recent role as global president of its Animal Planet brand.

Her only previous involvement in sport was when she ran Discovery’s British and Irish operation, which included responsibility for Eurosport.

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck, Burnley chairman Mike Garlick and Leicester chief executive Susan Whelan led the recruitment process, with Buck describing Dinnage as “the outstanding choice” from a “very strong field” of candidates.

