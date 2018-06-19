Susanna Reid Hits Back At Critics: ‘I’ve Had Enough Of Men Telling Me How To Be A Feminist’

The journalist and presenter has given a candid interview, in which she specifically addresses how she was blamed for Piers Morgan ’s negative attitude towards the Women’s March.

Susanna Reid has opened up about the criticism she faces as a presenter of ‘Good Morning Britain’ , revealing it’s often men who tell her “how I should be a feminist”.

She told Radio Times: “It wasn’t women who were criticising me, it was the men.

“They accused me of enabling his anti-feminist views. The man sitting next to me was spouting off whatever he believes, which I don’t agree with, and I was trying to stand up for my views, and the right for women to march.

“I had men telling me it was my fault he was saying this and I was just like, I’ve had enough of men telling me how I should be a feminist. I’ve had enough of it.”

Back in January, Susanna and Piers clashed on air after the latter tweeted: “I’m planning a ‘Men’s March’ to protest at the creeping global emasculation of my gender by rabid feminists. Who’s with me?”

On the following day’s show, Susanna calmly hit back, telling her co-presenter: “I think the trouble is, if you persistently describe feminists as ‘feminazis’ it ruins your argument.”