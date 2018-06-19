Susanna Reid Hits Back At Critics: ‘I’ve Had Enough Of Men Telling Me How To Be A Feminist’

Susanna Reid has opened up about the criticism she faces as a presenter of ‘Good Morning Britain’, revealing it’s often men who tell her “how I should be a feminist”.
The journalist and presenter has given a candid interview, in which she specifically addresses how she was blamed for Piers Morgan’s negative attitude towards the Women’s March.
She told Radio Times: “It wasn’t women who were criticising me, it was the men.
“They accused me of enabling his anti-feminist views. The man sitting next to me was spouting off whatever he believes, which I don’t agree with, and I was trying to stand up for my views, and the right for women to march.
“I had men telling me it was my fault he was saying this and I was just like, I’ve had enough of men telling me how I should be a feminist. I’ve had enough of it.”
Back in January, Susanna and Piers clashed on air after the latter tweeted: “I’m planning a ‘Men’s March’ to protest at the creeping global emasculation of my gender by rabid feminists. Who’s with me?”
On the following day’s show, Susanna calmly hit back, telling her co-presenter: “I think the trouble is, if you persistently describe feminists as ‘feminazis’ it ruins your argument.”
Susanna has put Piers in his place on multiple occasions over the years and in September 2017, she gave him a telling off for referring to Meghan Markle as “the woman Harry is having sex with”.
“How did it get to 12 minutes past seven, and you’re saying that?” she said. “Couldn’t you have put that it a nicer way? Couldn’t you have said they’re just sharing a room together? Or that they’re intimate?”
Read Susanna’s full interview in the latest issue of Radio Times.