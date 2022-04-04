Suspend Russia From UN Human Rights Council For War Crimes, Says UK

Britain has called for Russia to be suspended from the UN Human Rights Council, claiming there is “strong evidence” the country has committed war crimes.
Foreign secretary Liz Truss said: “Given strong evidence of war crimes, including reports of mass graves and heinous butchery in Bucha, Russia cannot remain a member of the UN Human Rights Council.
“Russia must be suspended.”
The Human Rights Council is an inter-governmental body within the United Nations system made up of 47 states responsible for the promotion and protection of all human rights around the globe.
Truss made the statement as Ukraine launched a war crimes investigation after bodies of civilians were found on the streets after Russian troops pulled out of areas around the capital Kyiv.
Russian soldiers are accused of massacring, torturing and raping hundreds of civilians in Bucha and Irpin.
Ukrainian authorities say the bodies of 410 civilians have been found in the areas around Kyiv so far.
One Ukrainian MP claimed soldiers have raped girls as young as ten and branded women’s bodies with swastikas.
Journalists based in Kyiv also say “clear evidence” of war crimes has been uncovered, including civilians shot with their hands bound behind their backs and other bodies that bear the marks of torture and rape.
The UK is pushing for tougher international sanctions against Vladimir Putin’s Russia and increased supplies of arms to Ukraine.
Truss is meeting her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Warsaw on today ahead of key G7 and Nato talks later this week where she will push for tougher economic measures against “the Putin war machine”.
Truss argues that weakening Russia’s economy will help strengthen Ukraine’s hand in peace negotiations with Moscow.
She will also hold talks with her Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau on Tuesday and has pledged a £10 million civil society fund for Ukraine.
Boris Johnson said the discovery of mass graves was “sickening” and promised “we will not rest until justice is done”.
The prime minister said: “The UK will not stand by whilst this indiscriminate and unforgivable slaughter takes place.
“We are working to ensure those responsible are held to account. We will not rest until justice is done.”
