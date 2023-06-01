Suzy Izzard Shares Update On Her Preferred Name And Pronouns

Suzy Izzard pictured at The Olivier Awards in April JUSTIN TALLIS via Getty Images

Suzy Izzard has shared an update on her preferred name and pronouns.

The comedian announced in 2020 that she would be using “she/her” pronouns moving forward, and earlier this year revealed she had begun alternating between her original name and a new moniker.

In a social media update, Suzy has told fans she now "prefers" her new name, but “no one can really get it wrong” as she "doesn’t mind" being called Eddie.

She posted: “As people may now well know, I have added the name ‘Suzy’ to my names.

“So going forward I am preferring Suzy but I don’t mind Eddie. And I prefer she/her but I don’t mind he/him. So no one can really get it wrong unless they call me Kenneth or Sabrina.

“I am remaining Eddie Izzard in public. Thank you.”

Suzy previously revealed she’d wanted to be called by that name since she “was 10”, and later opened up about the inspiration behind it.

During an appearance on on Lorraine, she told the host she used to love watching Suzy Kendall in To Sir With Love as a 10-year-old.

“I just thought, ‘I’d like to have that name’, but of course at that time I wasn’t telling anyone,” she recalled.

“I knew I was what seems now to be trans, [but] I couldn’t define it when I was a young kid, I just sort of said, ‘that’s not happening’. And then I took off as Eddie, and I thought, ‘well it doesn’t matter’.”

She continued: “It’s got Edward John in my passport, so I just thought, what if I add ‘Suzy’ in there? And then all these people are not sure what to say, and I said, ‘I prefer Suzy, but I don’t mind Eddie. I prefer she/her, I don’t mind he/him’.”