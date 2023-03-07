Entertainment uk celebrityEddie Izzardsuzy izzard

Eddie Izzard Introduces New Feminine Name, Saying People 'Can Choose' Which They Want To Use

The comedian said her new name is one she's "wanted to be since I was 10".
Eddie Izzard on Late Night With Seth Meyers last week
NBC via Getty Images

Comedian and aspiring MP Eddie Izzard has revealed she now alternates between her original name and a new moniker.

The gender-fluid performer was interviewed on Matt Forde’s Political Party podcast on Monday evening, with Politico reporting that she publicly shared her new name during the conversation.

Eddie – who announced in 2020 that she would be using “she/her” pronouns moving forward – reiterated this during the podcast interview, although she added she “doesn’t mind” it when people use “he/him” pronouns to refer to her.

“I’m Eddie,” she explained, before adding: “There’s another name I’m going to add in as well, which is Suzy, which I wanted to be since I was 10. I’m going to be Suzy Eddie Izzard.”

Politico reporter Dan Bloom tweeted on Monday that Eddie then added: “That’s how I’m going to roll, so people can choose what they want. They can’t make a mistake, they can’t go wrong.”

During a wide-ranging interview with HuffPost UK published in 2021, Eddie said of her pronouns: “I spent 50 years predominantly in boy mode, so let’s try the next 50 in girl mode.”

“It’s just a language adjustment,” she added later in the interview. “And no one should get het up about it.”

She also stated: “I’m still gender fluid and I tell everyone that’s supported me, ‘Relax people, he or she, it doesn’t really matter.’ The pronoun thing isn’t the important thing, the important thing was coming out [as trans] back in 1985, that was the tough time.”

During her interview with Matt Forde, Politico quoted Eddie as saying: “Some people have been transphobic when I was going for the [MP] selection, coming out as trans was not easy back in 1985…

“I don’t know [how many genders there are], we’re all somewhere on the spectrum, we have just got to chill out about it.”

