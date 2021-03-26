Eddie Izzard Fears We Have 80 Years To Save Humankind As She Reveals Political Plans

Eddie Izzard has told HuffPost UK she believes we have 80 years to save humankind. In an exclusive interview to be published this Saturday, the 59-year-old actor, comedian and writer spoke about her desire to move into politics. She bemoaned the rise of the far-right, and suggested that reversing laws and structures implemented by the likes of former US president Donald Trump can be far simpler than people believe. “They snap back to whatever they were,” Eddie says. “Boom. Just like that. That’s what Biden did. Joe Biden got in, boom, he undoes a lot of this extreme right wing hatred that Trump was doing. And that’s one of the great things - you can reset, even if a person comes in and drags it backwards, it snaps back.”

NBC NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Eddie Izzard is planning on going into politics

She added: “It doesn’t have to acclimatise. You don’t get the bends - you just snap all the rights back. And that’s a wonderful thing. I’m interested in what makes good ideas stick, and stick around.” Eddie plans to stand as a Labour MP in the next by-election, but if not then she hopes to have success in the general election in 2024. Speaking of how she believes time’s running out to save humankind and find a way to unify people with differing beliefs, she said: “We have to get there this century. We’ve got 80 years to get that working or I don’t think we’ll make it as a species.” Commenting on her political approach, she said: “It’s not that I think my ideas are right and no one else’s are right, but it’s more that I’ve looked at a lot of ideas and I’m trying to put forward a thing where a fair chance in life should be the right of every person in the world. “That’s my world view and that includes everyone = 7.8 billion people [the world’s population].” Does the alleged anti-trans faction of the party worry her? “Nope. No bother.”

Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images for Grey Goose Eddie Izzard at Focus Features' VICTORIA & ABDUL premiere party in Toronto

In politics, Eddie hopes to find “common ground” with people who inherently have different values to her. “I’m not going to agree with those people, but I can probably make common ground with most people,” she says. “A vast array of moderate people, passionate people, live-and-let-live people. “The right-wing point of view, I have no compassion for that. The idea of hating people - no.” She describes the challenge of politics as finding ways of engaging with “people who self-disenfranchise themselves - franchise is society if you think about it.” She adds: “Some people say they wish to be sexist, they wish to be racist, they wish to hate people who are LGBT, use violence and the threat of violence in their everyday life.”

Brian de Rivera Simon via Getty Images Eddie Izzard spoke to HuffPost UK