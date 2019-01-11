Swearing With Kids: The Six Stages Every Parent Needs To Know About

A sweary child is a comedy staple. An adorable little moppet casually dropping the S-bomb is the appeals-to-everyone gag that never goes out of style. So why do most parents shudder at the thought of their own kid turning round and suggesting they go and eff themselves in their whatevers? Exposure to swearing is unavoidable – films, games and music are laden with four-letter words, and in these politically turbulent times, every day brings a new story centred around ‘pussy’ or ‘motherfucker’. We still try to protect little ears. Grown adults, adults who have had sex and birthed children and been through all of the drama and hideousness and beauty and tragedy of life, will say things like, “Oh fudge”, if a child is about. The difficult thing about trying not to swear in front of them is that children do a lot of things that might cause you to swear. And swearing’s well-documented pain-reducing effects come in extremely handy – anyone who’s taken a jelly shoe to the eye and come out with “Oh heck” deserves a statue built to them. Here are the six stages of swearing with kids all parents should know about:

1. Adorable Little Shits (0 to 1 year) It’s a good thing babies don’t really know what’s going on around them, because the language used by parents getting used to sleepless nights, explosive poos and the existential stress of offspring is truly appalling. Nobody can or should be expected to go through something so life-altering without the freedom to express how goddamn knackered they are or how much they want to have a shit on their own. The baby isn’t listening, hearing or understanding, so fill your boots. Plus babies are so little, so sweet, so perfect, it’s actually (whisper it) really funny to swear around or about them. There’ll be time to modify your language later on, when things get easier. Right? 2. Foul-Mouthed Mimics (2 to 3 years) Now half the stuff you say is parroted back to you by a tiny person who can sort of speak, but not quite. “Thanks to my loose colourful tongue around the house, my two-year-old has been singing ‘Old Macdonald’s got a ball bag’ for three weeks,” says dad Tom. “Over and over and over. It’s embarrassing. I have to keep preempting and speaking loudly over him when we’re in polite company.” This is when you can have fun with mispronunciations – kids repeatedly asked to say “fork” or “clock” by parents with tears of laughter streaked down their faces. It’s also what led to Will Ferrell and Adam McKay’s famous sketch ‘The Landlord’, in which McKay’s toddler daughter calls Ferrell “a bitch”. McKay got some flak for teaching his daughter the language, something he defended extremely comprehensively in Wired: “[She is] at this phase where she repeats things but doesn’t remember them unless she says it like 20 times... and sure enough she’s never said it since.”

Toddlers have been found to know, on average, six (boys) to eight (girls) swear words, and know that they are often used in times of heightened emotion. Keira Knightley said her three-year-old daughter cried the F-word when Donald Trump was elected and once, following a narrowly-avoided car crash, asked: “Daddy, is this when you say ‘fuck’?” Even better than the entertainment value of a toddler who sounds like George Carlin, is that using taboo language – not necessarily the Fs and Cs of adulthood, but the “poo-poo head” and “doodie brain” insults youngsters conjure up – coincides with less violent behaviour. “Swearing replaces biting, hitting, screaming and breath-holding as ways of externalising strong feelings in human children” writes Dr Emma Byrne, author of ‘Swearing Is Good For You’. Most exhausted parents would take a “Shut up, poo-face!” over a screaming fit any day. [Read More: Things You Only Know If You’re A Parent of Toddlers] 3. Shocked Sweary Sponges (4 to 6 years) Like the shocked kid in Jerry Maguire whispering “You said fuck!” in horror, children have a complicated relationship with swearing, gasping at broken taboos but fascinated by the breaking of them. “By the time children enter school they have the rudiments of adult swearing, although children and adults differ in their assessments of the inappropriateness of mild taboo words,” concludes the 2013 study, ‘A Child’s Garden of Curses’. Lots of teachers have stories of children recounting things they’ve seen on TV and completely missing which parts are ruder than others, with results like “And then he says ‘fuck you’ and the other man says he’s going to kick him in the [lowers voice, looks around conspiratorially] arse.”

