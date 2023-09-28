Who Cut Down One Of The Oldest, Most Famous Trees In The UK? And Why?

People look at the tree at Sycamore Gap, next to Hadrian's Wall, in Northumberland which has come down overnight after being "deliberately felled," the Northumberland National Park Authority has said Owen Humphreys - PA Images via Getty Images

An iconic tree next to Hadrian’s Wall was discovered cut in two this morning, having been mysteriously felled – prompting a wave of confusion and heartbreak online.

As one of the UK’s most photographed trees, it used to stand as a solitary bit of foliage in the Sycamore Gap, until last night.

The exact age of the tree was not known, but it was estimated to be at least several centuries old.

It became famous after appearing in the 1991 Kevin Costner film Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.

It was also voted English Tree of the Year in 2016, and was looked after by both the Northumberland national park and the National Trust.

Police have now launched a full investigation, in what officers believe is a deliberate act of vandalism.

The Northumberland national park authority confirmed the tree had been cut down overnight, adding: “We have reason to believe it has been deliberately felled.

“We are working with the relevant agencies and partners with an interest in this iconic North East landmark and will issue more details once they are known.”

The public have been asked not to visit the area near Crag Lough while the investigation is ongoing.

Police and crime commissioner for Northumbria, Kim McGinness, said: “I’m devastated that the famous Sycamore is gone.

“I am incandescent that this looks like a deliberate act of vandalism. That tree was ours. An iconic North East landmark.”

She wasn’t the only one expressing heartbreak over the incident on social media today, either.

Suggestion that this beautiful tree was deliberately felled overnight. Why on earth would anyone do this? https://t.co/PPqBZAl3Bp — Kate McCann (@KateEMcCann) September 28, 2023

@northumbriapol are at the scene and I’ll be raising this personally today. https://t.co/Wg5zZ2Vs6m — Kim McGuinness (@KiMcGuinness) September 28, 2023

🌳The Sycamore Gap Tree won England's #TreeOfTheYear contest in 2016.



💔How horrible to see it has been felled. https://t.co/VcO3V1kbUL — Woodland Trust🌳 (@WoodlandTrust) September 28, 2023

I cant even begin to describe how sad I am that the most beautiful and famous tree in England Sycamore Gap has either been cut down or blew down . I am pretty devastated that the place i love most in Northumberland is essentially no more

Below is an insane aurora that I saw pic.twitter.com/LeBOSqFcao — Steven Lomas (@StevenLomas10) September 28, 2023

Hoping a bad accident is suffered by the effer(s) who chainsawed this tree 😔



“Iconic tree at 'Sycamore Gap' has been 'deliberately felled', authorities believe.” https://t.co/h2sUOqh4Rz — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) September 28, 2023

Somebody has taken a chainsaw to the one of our nation’s most beautiful sights.



The Sycamore Gap tree on Hadrian's Wall Path - Northumberland.



It was also the star of Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. Utterly appalling, police are investigating. pic.twitter.com/T4DVWQwzcN — Sanny Rudravajhala (@Sanny_Rudra) September 28, 2023

Cannot believe someone would deliberately fell the Sycamore Gap tree. Police are rightly on scene. Such sad news https://t.co/4m0iFu4B99 — Charlotte Lynch (@charlotterlynch) September 28, 2023

🚨One of the most famous trees in Britain has been deliberately felled in an apparent act of vandalism. The sycamore at Sycamore Gap on Hadrian's Wall is considered a national landmark. Among its cultural appearances, it featured in the movie Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. https://t.co/80EgaUhgtV — Dave Vetter (@davidrvetter) September 28, 2023

Absolutely disgusted to hear about Sycamore Gap this morning & that someone has chainsawed down this beautiful tree. I literally cannot understand why someone would do something like that.



At least I'll have the memory of shooting the Milky Way here, one cold January night. pic.twitter.com/PKs7rJJRYa — Stu Meech (@stumeech) September 28, 2023

I know there’s much in the news to make you feel awful, but this is awful and sad. https://t.co/Kff6EljWp1 — Celia Richardson (@CeliaRichards0n) September 28, 2023

What could have possessed someone to do this? Here it is, with @brickcourt charity walkers, in 2021. pic.twitter.com/GrTIyfEVlP — David Anderson (@bricksilk) September 28, 2023

