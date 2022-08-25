Sylvester Stallone And Wife Jennifer Flavin Split Up After 25 Years Of Marriage

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin attend the 88th Annual Academy Awards in 2016. Kevork Djansezian via Getty Images

Sylvester Stallone can’t bob and weave the rumours any longer.

The Rocky star and his wife of 25 years, Jennifer Flavin, are getting a divorce, People and Closer Weekly have confirmed.

Jennifer filed paperwork in Palm Beach County, Florida, on Friday, according to court documents obtained by Closer. She cited the reason for their split as “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.”

She claimed in her filing that “the Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate.”

She is also seeking to restore her name to Jennifer Lee Flavin.

Stallone with Flavin in 1992. Darlene Hammond via Getty Images

“I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues,” Sylvester told HuffPost in a statement.

The couple began dating in 1988 and married in 1997. They share three daughters — Scarlet, 20; Sistine, 24; and Sophia, 25.

Suspicions that the couple was on the rocks began earlier this month when Jennifer posted a photo to Instagram of her with her three daughters.

“these girls are my priority ❤️ nothing else matters. The 4 of us forever 🤍🙏🏻 #truth #family #forever,” the caption of the photo reads.

But their marriage didn’t seem completely on the ropes until a photo of Sylvester’s new and botched cover-up tattoo made its way onto social media Tuesday.

The tattoo he had covered up was originally a portrait of Flavin near a rose. The Judge Dredd star recently decided to alter this tattoo to resemble the face of his former canine co-star in Rocky and Rocky II — a bull mastiff named Butkus. The dog reportedly died of a heart attack over three decades ago.

Before and after images of Sylvester Stallone's right bicep.



😂😂😂😂 Tattoos can be a problem 😉 pic.twitter.com/3L39iXN1b0 — Jackie Lumbasi (@JackieLumbasi) August 23, 2022

n a statement to HuffPost, however, the actor indicated that this cover-up tattoo was just a “refresh” of his tattoo of his wife.