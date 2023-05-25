The One Symptom Of Genital Herpes You've Probably Never Heard Of

Tharakorn Arunothai / 500px via Getty Images Did you know having genital herpes can mean you experience leg pain?

Genital herpes is a very common sexually transmitted infection – but are you aware of all the symptoms?

First of all, having herpes is nothing to be ashamed about. Approximately half a billion people around the world have this STI, according to the World Health Organisation.

As a sexually transmitted infection, genital herpes is a highly contagious virus which can be passed on through vaginal, anal and oral sex, from skin-to-skin contact with the infected area, or by sharing sex toys with someone who has herpes.

It can also be asymptomatic, or the symptoms may not appear for weeks or years after the initial infection.

So, while you might be aware of the common symptoms – like red blister or burning around genitals – did you know the pain can move to nearby areas, like your legs, too?

Here’s what you need to know.

Why does genital herpes cause leg pain?

Not everyone gets this leg pain – but it is worth being aware of it, just in case.

Health expert Abbas Kanani from Online Pharmacy Chemist Click explained that people who have genital herpes can get tingling or shooting pains in the legs, hips or bum, hours (or even days) before the lesions – a particularly well-known herpes symptom – actually appear.

This is called prodrome symptoms, where are signs of an illness or health problem appears before the major symptoms begin.

Kanani noted that a similar kind of pain can occur with different herpes infections too, like Shingles, even after the main symptom of a rash has disappeared.

“Many people do not know that herpes viruses, such as VZV, HSV-1, and HSV-2, have the ability to infect and exist within nerve cells and reactivation can lead to inflammation and damage to the nerves, triggering various symptoms, including pain, itching, and tingling,” he explained.

Kanani also said: “Herpes can affect the nerves in the body, leading to a condition called herpetic neuralgia.

“This can result in pain or discomfort along the affected nerve pathways. If the herpes infection involves the nerves in the lower back, buttocks, or legs, it can cause chronic leg pain.”

What does this pain feel like?

This can vary from person to person, but according to Kanani, this can feel like a persistent throbbing or a dull ache in the affected leg or legs.

It can differ in intensity too, from mild to moderate, and could be either continuous or sporadic.

The specialist explained: “This referred pain occurs due to the shared nerve pathway that supply both the genital region and the legs.

“This type of pain may feel sharp, electric-like or shooting in nature, a ‘pins and needles’ sensation or a lack of sensation in specific areas and itching or a crawling sensation in the legs.”

What are the other symptoms of genital herpes?

The NHS recommends you watch out for:

Small blisters that burst to leave led, open sores around your genitals, anus, thighs or bottom

Tingling, burning or itching around your genitals

Pain when you pee

Vaginal discharge that’s different from usual

Make sure you go to a sexual health clinic as soon as possible if you have these symptoms.

How can you treat genital herpes?

There is no permanent cure for herpes because the virus stays in your body.

You can get help to alleviate the symptoms, though. While they usually clear up on their own, symptoms can come back as an outbreak or recurrence.

Kanani explained that there are ways to manage a flare-up.

He said: “Antiviral medications, when taken as prescribed, can suppress the virus’s replication and prevent or decrease the intensity of future outbreaks.

“This can result in longer periods between outbreaks and shorter durations of active symptoms.”

The NHS also suggested if you want to manage your own symptoms, make sure you keep the area clean with plain or salt water to prevent infection and apply an ice pack to the area to cope with the pain, along with petroleum jelly or painkilling cream.

Make sure you wash your hands before and after touching the sores, and pee while pouring water over your genitals to ease pain.

Don’t wear tight clothes, put ice directly on the skin, touch the blisters or have sex until the sores go.

Over time, outbreaks tend to happen less often and be less severe, while some might never have outbreaks.

Still, to reduce your chances of catching herpes, you should practice protected sex, regular STI tests, maintaining good hygiene, and communicating with your sexual partner.