Rebecca Nelson via Getty Images .

Parents in the UK are being told to look for signs of hepatitis in their kids as more than 70 children under 10 have been diagnosed with the illness in the UK.

In England, around 60 cases have been found in children and In Scotland, 11 cases were identified.

Advertisement

Hepatitis is a health condition that affects the liver and may occur for a number of reasons, including several viral infections common in children. However, researchers are investigating the cause behind the recent spike.

“Investigations for a wide range of potential causes are under way, including any possible links to infectious diseases,” said Dr Meera Chand, director of clinical and emerging infections at the UK Health Security Agency.

Advertisement

She added that the aim is to raise awareness among healthcare professionals so any other cases in children “can be identified early and the appropriate tests carried out.”

What are the symptoms of hepatitis ?

Advertisement

Jaundice

Dark urine

Itchy skin

Muscle and joint pain

Loss of appetite

High temperature

Nausea with or without vomiting

Fatigue

“Hepatitis” is the term used to describe inflammation of the liver. There are other types of hepatitis – called Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, Hepatitis D and Hepatitis E. These all have slightly different causes and symptoms, details of which can be found on the NHS website.

Dr Chand told parents they should keep an eye on symptoms of jaundice, including “skin with a yellow tinge which is most easily seen in the whites of the eyes - and to contact a healthcare professional if they have concerns”.

Why are cases rising?

Advertisement

A child being diagnosed with hepatitis can happen for a number of reasons, including several viral infections common in children. However, in the cases under investigation doctors have yet to identify common viruses which typically cause the condition.

In Scotland, cases have been diagnosed across the country in Lanarkshire, Tayside, Greater Glasgow and Clyde and Fife.

Health managers in Scotland have confessed that speed of the severity of cases and geographical spread made the outbreak “unusual”.

Public Health Scotland (PHS) said there are currently no clear causes and no obvious connection between them.

Dr Nicholas Phin, PHS director of public health, added: “We are continuing to investigate these cases and will provide further updates as and when they are available.”

How is hepatitis treated in children?

Your child’s treatment may include: