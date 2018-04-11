Leading MP Sarah Wollaston Backs Bombing Syria – After Opposing Strike In 2013

One of Parliament’s most powerful backbenchers is backing Theresa May to take military action against the Syrian government without consulting parliament.

Tory MP Sarah Wollaston, who leads questioning of the Prime Minister as chair of the Liaison Committee, told HuffPost UK May could authorise UK involvement in the bombing of Syrian targets without getting permission from MPs.

Wollaston was one of 30 Tory MPs to vote down UK military action against Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in 2013, but following the recent chemical weapons attack on the rebel-held town of Douma said she now believes a response is needed.

Her comments came as US President Donald Trump warned Russia that missiles “will be coming” to Syria.

Writing on Twitter, Wollaston said: “I did not support military action in the past but chemical weapons are now being used with impunity, including here in UK. It is time to act to stop the use of these horrific weapons.

“The history of military action in the region means that @theresa_may is right to be cautious but that history also demonstrates that inaction has consequences too.”