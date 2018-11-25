Syrian Government Accuses Rebels Of Chemical Weapons Attack

The Syrian Government has accused insurgents of wounding more than 100 people in a suspected toxic gas attack in Aleppo, which a health official described as the first such assault in the city.

The shells spread a strong stench and caused dozens of people breathing problems on Saturday night in Aleppo, which is under state rule, a monitoring group said.

State news agency SANA said on Sunday that 107 people were injured, including children, after militants hit three districts with projectiles containing gases that caused choking.

It marks the highest such casualty toll in Aleppo since government forces and their allies clawed back the city from rebels nearly two years ago.

Syria’s foreign ministry urged the UN Security Council to condemn and punish “these terrorist crimes”.