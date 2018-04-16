Why Syria Is Not Iraq, And Inaction Is Not An Option

Protesting in Westminster on Friday, a smattering of members of the Stop the War coalition chanted and pleaded for the UK government to take no military action in Syria. It was on a much, much smaller scale yet was reminiscent of the protests over the UK’s invasion of Iraq, except this time the protesters are on the wrong side of history.

Of course, the carrying of both the Russian and Syrian flags, in this case, were the biggest indicators that the activist’s position was incorrect but this absurd minority group are still very much in the plurality when it comes to public opinion on the West’s intervention in Syria.

Both Survation and YouGov have recorded more voters opposing air strikes against Assad’s regime than favouring them. Understandably, in the post-Iraq climate, dovishness is the order of the day – Tony Blair’s lasting legacy, but in this case it is simply the wrong approach. Fundamentally, the public’s reluctance to take forceful action is centred on myth. Firstly, unlike with the sizeable Western-led denial of ‘the dodgy dossier’ in the early 00s, there is no doubt that Assad’s regime have carried out chemical weapons attacks on its own people, most recently in Douma. The only notable deniers of this version of events are Russia and Iran - two countries who have proven time and time again to be belligerents to basic diplomacy and decency.

Secondly, many people, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn included, seem to be seeking pacifism beyond reason. Now, don’t get me wrong, pacifism is a wonderful ideal but in these circumstances it is merely a pipe dream. It should always be maintained as the global community’s end goal but along the way inaction can be the biggest hindrance to achieving that. We all know this, and to pretend that nonviolence is always the answer is at best naive and at worst cynical.

Corbyn, and those of his mind-set, know that a UN Security Council resolution is not possible because of Russia’s veto yet that is the line they continue to take. How have we got to the point where there are swathes of the public more trusting of Russian propaganda than the West’s major political institutions?

How have we got to a stage where it is more controversial to destroy chemical weapon’s facilities than it is to actually use those chemical weapons to inflict indescribable suffering on defenceless people? It appears in the age of social media, far too many people are concerned with saying the right things than actually doing the right things.