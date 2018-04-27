When you pick up your “bag for life” as you head to the supermarket next week, don’t forget to grab some tupperware, too.

Starting in May, Morrisons will be inviting customers to use their own containers when purchasing produce from the meat and fish counters in stores, in order to cut down on single-use plastic.

The move is expected to reduce the amount of plastic bags the supermarket dishes out when packaging fresh products. Your lunch box will be given a sticky label by the staff member behind the counter, which can then be scanned at the till.

Morrisons has also pledged to phase out the use of black plastic trays by 2019, which are currently used for fresh meat and fish and can’t be recycled; they will be replaced by recyclable alternatives.

