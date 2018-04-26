Plastic Free Living: Starbucks To Start Using Paper Straws In UK

Starbucks is set to trial alternative solutions for plastic straws across 54 of its UK stores, testing public reaction to paper and biodegradable plastic straws.

The announcement comes after a Starbucks employee launched a petition calling on her employer to ditch plastic straws. Stephanie Muttillo, from New Jersey, said the coffee chain had a duty to help tackle the growing problem of plastic waste. “I would like to see Starbucks, the company I work for, help lead the way to shrink our footprint on the planet,” she explained.

“Plastic straws are too lightweight to be recycled, and oftentimes are made out of the same plastic as styrofoam, which cannot be recycled. There are many alternatives to plastic straws. Many companies have started using compostable straws or paper straws.”

Her online petition has gained more than 68,000 signatures at the time of writing.

