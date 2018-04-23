Starbucks Employee Petitions For Coffee Chain To Ditch Plastic Straws

A Starbucks employee has launched a petition calling on her employer to ditch plastic straws.

Stephanie Muttillo, from New Jersey, said Starbucks has a duty to help tackle the growing problem of plastic waste. “I would like to see Starbucks, the company I work for, help lead the way to shrink our footprint on the planet,” she explained.

“Plastic straws are too lightweight to be recycled, and oftentimes are made out of the same plastic as styrofoam, which cannot be recycled. There are many alternatives to plastic straws. Many companies have started using compostable straws or paper straws.”

At the time of writing her petition had gathered over 60,000 signatures.

Starbucks told HuffPost it had removed plastic straws and cutlery from condiment bars in UK stores while looking for an alternative solution.

[SEE ALSO: Plastic-free living: where and how to shop if you want to cut down]