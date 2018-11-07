Yahoo7 News Megan Lee died two days after suffering a reaction after eating food from a takeaway in Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire

Two takeaway bosses have been jailed over the death of a teenager who suffered a fatal allergic reaction.

Mohammed Abdul Kuddus, 40, and Harun Rashid, 38, were jailed at Manchester Crown Court for two and three years respectively over the death of 15-year-old nut allergy sufferer Megan Lee.

Last month they had been found guilty of unlawfully killing Megan by gross negligence.

The teen died after eating food from the Royal Spice Takeaway in Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, on December 30 2016.

In sentencing, Mrs Justice Yip accepted the two men – both fathers – had expressed genuine remorse and that neither meant to kill the teenager.

She said: “Neither of you actually foresaw the death of anyone. It never occurred to you that you would be responsible for the death of a young girl.

“Quite simply, you never gave the risk of a customer dying because of an allergy a moment’s thought.

“You must now live with the guilt of what you have done and the suffering you have caused Megan’s family and to your own families.

“All of this is a tragedy that could so easily have been avoided had you exercised the proper care to be expected of those who serve food to the public.”

The two-week trial heard there was a “litany of failings” in the kitchen, including poor hygiene and no records of ingredients kept.

The court heard Megan’s friend ordered the meal through the Just Eat website and wrote “prawns, nuts” in the comments and notes section.