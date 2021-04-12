Should You Take Aspirin Before The Covid Jab? We Ask Experts

HuffPost UK reader Stephen asked: “Should I take aspirin to reduce the risk of blood clots when taking the AstraZeneca vaccination?”

With talk of a potential link between rare blood clots and the AstraZeneca vaccine, some are worried what that might mean for their vaccination – and their health.

In extremely rare incidences, some people have experienced blood clots a couple of weeks after having the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine – with a very small number of people dying.

The risk of developing a blood clot is four in one million, while the risk of dying is one in a million. To put that into perspective, travelling 250 miles in a car carries with it a one-in-a-million chance of dying in an accident, according to the BBC.

So the risk is exceedingly low – but to be on the safe side, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has said that under-30s in the UK can be offered an alternative jab by Pfizer or Moderna where possible.

The blood clot news has startled some people however, with GPs reporting an influx of people calling up concerned about headaches after having the jab.

HuffPost UK has received a few reader questions asking whether taking aspirin before or after the AstraZeneca jab could reduce the blood clot risk. This is likely to because aspirin has been used for decades as a preventative measure for recurring blood clots, as it’s a blood thinning medication – the NHS states it makes the blood less sticky and helps prevent heart attacks and stroke.

The logic goes that it might then help to prevent any blood clots from forming in the body after having the Covid jab. But experts say this isn’t the case.