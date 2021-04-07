UK Under-30s Will Be Offered Pfizer Or Moderna Jabs Instead Of Oxford/ Vaccine

Under-30s should be offered alternative Covid-19 vaccines rather than the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab where possible, government advisers have recommended.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) announced the decision on Wednesday, amid reports of very rare incidences of blood clotting that may be linked to the jab.

JCVI chair Professor Wei Shen said the recommendation to prefer other vaccines to AstraZeneca for the under-30s was “out of the utmost caution” rather than because of “any serious safety concerns”.

And chief executive of the MHRA Dr June Raine told a press conference: “While [the link is] a strong possibility, more work is needed to establish beyond all doubt that the vaccine has caused these side effects.”

The body has said it identified 79 cases of rare blood clot events after the first dose out of 18.1m doses of the jab administered up to and including March 31.

Of the 51 women and 28 men affected, 19 died. The risk is equivalent to four people in one million.

The JCVI has said those aged between 18 and 29 should be offered an alternative vaccine – either the Pfizer or the Moderna jabs.

It comes after a review by the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) safety committee concluded that “unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be listed as very rare side effects” of the vaccine – but that the benefits of the vaccine still significantly outweighed the risks.