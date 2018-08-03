TalkRadio host James Whale has been “suspended pending investigation” after appearing to laugh when a guest described being sexually assaulted.

Journalist Nichi Hodgson said she was left humiliated after disclosing her rape during a conversation with Whale on his evening show, which co-hosts with Ash Gould.

In a video clip of the broadcast, the radio presenter can be seen appearing to laugh as she describes being assaulted.

In the most damning part of the video Hodgson is describing how she was orally raped by a man who jumped into a taxi she was in following a party in January this year.

Originally posted on YouTube and Twitter by TalkRadio, the video appears to show Whale mouthing “orally raped” to someone off camera, laughing and then shaking his head as Hodgson continued to describe her experience.

He goes on to quiz her on how she reported it to police, and then criticise her for how she handled it. He later asked: “Are you not concerned that unless you did go further with this then this brute could actually do it to other women?”

Hodgson responded that she went as far as she could but the police couldn’t find out who had attacked her.

In an article for The Guardian, Hodgson said she felt she had been interrogated, ridiculed and had her journalistic integrity called into question by Whale.

In a statement, TalkRadio said the manner of Whale’s interview with Hodgson did “not reflect the values” of the station.

“This incident saw regrettable errors made by both the production and presenting teams and we are taking measures to ensure that they are not repeated again,” the statement concluded.