The family of British actor Tanya Fear have confirmed she has been found in Los Angeles, after she was reported missing last week. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told the BBC that the 31-year-old was safe. They would not provide further details. A statement said Tanya’s family were “relieved and extremely grateful”.

Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images Tanya Fear

A tweet from the FindTanyaFear Twitter account, which is run by her family, said: “It is with great pleasure and relief to report that Tanya has been found safe by police today. “We understand she is not physically harmed but as a precaution, is being assessed at a local hospital. “We wish to thank police, members of the public for their efforts in locating Tanya, as well as the outpouring of concern and support over the last several days. “Tanya’s family are relieved and extremely grateful”.

Tanya has been found!! We are extremely grateful to every single member of the public who helped in finding her. We couldn’t have done it without you 🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/f74REMH9K7 — #FoundTanyaFear (@FindTanyaFear) September 13, 2021