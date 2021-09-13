Concerns are growing for British actor Tanya Fear, who has been reported missing in Los Angeles.

Tanya – who has appeared in Doctor Who and Midsomer Murders – was last seen on Thursday, according to her friends and family.

The hashtag #FindTanyaFear has been started on social media in a bid to gather information about the 31-year-old’s disappearance.

A missing person poster circulating on social media says the actor went missing in the “LA/Hollywood Bowl area”.