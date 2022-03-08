Taron Egerton at the 2020 Baftas Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Taron Egerton laughed off his recent fainting spell after making it through the second night of previews for his new play Cock without incident.

On Saturday night, the Rocketman star performed in the play’s revival for the first time, but passed out around five minutes before the end, with his understudy then stepping in to complete the show’s climax.

After assuring fans that Taron was “completely fine”, the Golden Globe winner vowed he’d be “back with a vengeance” for the second night of previews on Monday night.

When night two was over with, Taron shared an update on his Instagram story, confirming he’d made it through without fainting.

“Second preview, didn’t pass out, so…” he joked, showing a thumbs up and weak smile.

Taron Egerton on his Instagram story Instagram

The morning after fainting, he told his fans: “As some of you may have heard, I passed out during the first performance of Cock last night. I am completely fine. Slightly sore neck and a bruised ego but I’m fine.

“I’ve decided to put a positive spin on it and I would appreciate it if anyone who was in the theatre last night just said that I gave such a committed, electrifying performance that my body couldn’t handle it and checked out.

“That being said, apparently you’re meant to actually do the full show and not just three quarters of it. So I’ll be back with a vengeance tomorrow night.”

A statement from the production said: “During yesterday evening’s first preview of Mike Bartlett’s play Cock at the Ambassadors Theatre, Taron Egerton fainted towards the end of the performance.

“A doctor who was in the audience attended to Taron immediately after the incident, and whilst he felt fine, it was decided that Taron’s understudy, Joel Harper-Jackson would continue in the role to complete the performance.”