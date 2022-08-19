Twilight star Taylor Lautner is getting married to someone whose name could make social outings confusing.

The actor discussed his proposal to his namesake Taylor Dome during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Taylor showed off pictures of his 2021 proposal to his wife-to-be, a nurse he’s reportedly dated since 2018, in front of a neon “Lautner” sign.

“I love that you have the neon sign like, ‘Are you into this last name?’” Kelly said.

“Cause we already share one name, so it’s going to be extra complicated,” Taylor responded.

“We’re literally going to be the same person.”

Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

Taylor also explained to the host that he and his fiancée need to keep “it super simple or complicated” when they refer to each other.

He elaborated that he goes by his full first name, whereas Dome goes by “Tay.”

“Or a lot of people just [say] ‘boy Tay’ and ‘girl Tay,’” he added.

You can watch more of Taylor’s interview below...

Taylor’s wife-to-be isn’t the only Taylor he’s ever been paired with.

He had a brief relationship with Taylor Swift beginning when the two filmed Valentine’s Day, a rom-com featuring the two stars, in 2009.