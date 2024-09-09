Taylor Swift And Brittany Mahomes Dispel Rumors Of Rift After Trump Drama

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes at the US Opem via Associated Press

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes have put rumours of a rift to rest, after fans speculated the pop superstar was distancing herself from her friend over her perceived support for Donald Trump.

At the US Open on Sunday, the two were pictured embracing and hanging out at New York City’s Arthur Ashe Stadium during the men’s single final of the tournament.

Taylor attended the event with her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, while Brittany was there with Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs’ quarterback.

Last week, Taylor and Brittany reportedly watched the Chiefs game against the Baltimore Ravens from separate suites at Arrowhead Stadium, sparking speculation that their friendship was fracturing over Brittany’s politics.

However, there seemed to be nothing amiss between them over the weekend as the pair, who are often seen palling it up in public, were all smiles as they hugged at the tennis match.

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes pose for a photo while watching the US Open via Associated Press

Brittany attracted criticism last month after she liked a post from Trump’s Instagram account that described many of the Republican nominee’s plans for a potential second administration, including his pledges to “Seal the border, and stop the migrant invasion”, “Keep men OUT of women’s sports” and “Carry out the largest deportation operation in American history”.

She then unliked it, and following backlash, posted on her story apparently addressing it.

“I mean honestly, to be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood. There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well,” she wrote.

Brittany does not follow the former president on Instagram.

Trump nonetheless took it as a public declaration of her support, writing on Truth Social on 4 September: “I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me.”