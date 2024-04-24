Kim Kardashian Just Posted A Photo With Karlie Kloss, And Swifties Have Thoughts

Taylor Swift, Karlie Kloss and Kim Kardashian Associated Press

To wish her friend Derek Blasberg a happy birthday, Kim posted a series of photos on Instagram on Tuesday, including one of herself with Derek, Karlie and Khloe Kardashian.

Swifties were quick to notice that the photo appears to be a throwback taken in 2022, and they believe Kim posted it to get back at Taylor, who was once best friends with Karlie until a rumoured falling out.

“Kim Kardashian posting Karlie Kloss right now is truly fucking crazy oh my god,” one person posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A Swiftie suggeste that Kim must be “big mad” about Taylor’s song if she is posting a photo with Karlie.

“Kim posted a picture with Derek and Karlie oh i am so seated,” one Swiftie wrote on social media.

“NOT KIM POSTING A PHOTO WITH KARLIE KLOSS OH ITS WAR,” another person wrote.

Taylor and Kim’s feud traces back to 2016, after Kim leaked an abridged recording of a phone call of Taylor seemingly giving Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband, then known as Kanye West, permission to release his song Famous, on which he raps about the Grammy winner: “I made that bitch famous.”

Taylor shot back and said Ye never told her about the “bitch” lyric, but still, the internet piled on Taylor, causing her to take a step back from the spotlight until she released her album Reputation in 2017.

Even though it’s been almost a decade, Taylor seemingly hasn’t let it go.

On her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, which was released last week, she includes a song called thanK you aIMee, which has three letters conveniently capitalised, leading fans to believe it’s about Kim Kardashian.

On Watch What Happens Live in 2019, Kim said she was “over it” and felt like everyone had “moved on” from the feud, but in a 2023 Time magazine article, Taylor opened up about how the leaked phone call took her “down psychologically”.

“[It was] an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar,” Swift said.

Neither Karlie nor Taylor has ever publicly acknowledged any kind of falling out, but fans have watched closely as the two, who once called themselves sisters, have distanced themselves.

