19 Tweets That Sum Up What Every Swiftie Is Thinking Listening To Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

The next chapter in Taylor Swift’s re-recording saga is finally here.

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) was released at midnight on Friday (7 July), and it’s already being hailed by fans as one of her best albums yet (and, dare we say it, it’s maybe an improvement on the already stellar 2010 version?).

Taylor’s decision to alter the controversial lyrics in Better Than Revenge has already sparked conversation online – and there are a handful of other subtle changes that Swifties’ carefully attuned ears have already picked up on too (notably some more amped-up musical arrangements in tracks like Haunted).

As we’ve come to expect from Taylor’s re-records, we’ve also been treated to a selection of songs from the vault – tracks that didn’t make the cut the first time around,

These include collaborations with emo icons like Hayley Williams and Fall Out Boy, as well as bona fide bangers like I Can See You.

It’s a lot to take in, but these tweets go some way to summing up how we’re processing Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) so far…

Normal life is on hold right now while we appreciate Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) in all of its glory. Surely your manager will understand.

I regret to inform you that I will be late to our morning huddle because I'm listening to Speak Now (Taylor's Version) — Ria Chopra 🐍 (@riachops) July 7, 2023

Listening to Taylor’s re-records, it’s hard not to think about time passing – and where you were when you heard Speak Now for the very first time.

me listening to me listening to

never grow up never grow up tv

in 2010 in 2023 #SpeakNowTaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/1AeGNqp2bK — hailey is ready to speak now (@nobodynoswift) July 7, 2023

Everyone is putting their extremely Taylor-specific skill set to the test

I can tell you the exact sonic difference in these Speak Now songs but I cant do taxes — ˏˋ zane ˎˊ˗ (@zaneugh) July 7, 2023

Castles Crumbling is one for all the emo kids who had Taylor Swift and Paramore on their iPod Nanos (it’s me, hi!)

castles crumbling😭 taylor x hayley my swiftie emo kid dreams have come TRUE #SpeakNowTaylorsVersion — ellie🏼 SPEAK NOW TV (@ellengellenger) July 7, 2023

When the bridge kicks in…

pov: youre listening to castles crumbling (taylor's version) pic.twitter.com/2s4Vfqtxbx — . (@bejeweledmind) July 7, 2023

And if you thought the lyrics were ringing a bell, you’re totally correct: it turns out that all this time, Call It What You Want (from 2017’s Reputation) included a sneaky nod to Castles Crumbling, a track that Taylor probably wrote some time between 2008 and 2010. Her mind.

The sheer drama when those strings kick in at the start of Haunted

The feminine urge to crash a wedding after listening to Speak Now’s title track

listening to speak now (taylor's version) isn't enough i need to crash a wedding — jen⸆⸉ ★ (@serpentarq) July 7, 2023

The Better Than Revenge mattress: gone but not forgotten

she could’ve been doing a lot of things on the mattress. like sleeping — katelyn (@noitskatelyn) July 6, 2023

And who are we to resist the opportunity to appreciate a good Princess Diaries 2 reference when we see one?

she’s better known for the things that she does on the mattress pic.twitter.com/KmWHNUPzzs — Nancy Coleman (@nancylcoleman) July 7, 2023

Let’s take a moment to remember that Taylor wrote the original Speak Now without a single co-writer. Between the ages of 18 and 20.

✨| The co-writers of Speak Now (Taylor's Version) pic.twitter.com/2q8s1USuGC — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) July 7, 2023

Never Grow Up certainly has a whole new resonance in 2023 (especially if you’ve boomeranged back to your childhood room)

never grow up (taylor’s version) hits a little tooooo different when you already did the whole new apartment thing and ended up moving back into your childhood room — kyra 🍅✨ eras 6/30! (@kyrasversion) July 7, 2023

This one has always been a tearjerker – and the re-record really leans into that

Right so who else was destroyed and obliterated by Never Grow Up (Taylor’s Version)… #SpeakNowTaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/iAaDLPPkM6 — abby 🐬 (@cardiganclassic) July 7, 2023

When we hear the new intonation when 32-year-old Taylor shouts “next chapter!”

Me now that I have The Story of Us (Taylor’s Version) pic.twitter.com/t68q56shZg — zoe ✨ eras tour LA 8/5 + 8/8 💙 (@adorkablyswift) July 7, 2023

Here’s one for all of us trapped in a state of suspended adolescence

Who advised Taylor not to include I Can See You on Speak Now the first time round? I have some questions for you

EXCUSE ME WHAT IS THIS

WHY WAS THIS IN THE VAULT

THIS IS AWAKENING THINGS IN ME WTF#SpeakNowTV pic.twitter.com/7RDPThId8z — Here when I'm (@NotOnTumblr) July 7, 2023

Seriously, though...

I CAN SEE YOU IS SUCH A BOP THE AUDACITY TAYLOR HAD FOR HIDING IT FROM US FOR SO LONG WTF #SpeakNowTaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/HqNKTwfMNY — c 💌 (@celestialswiftt) July 7, 2023

It looks like I Can See You might be getting the attention it deserves now, though: fans reckon that Taylor has already recorded the video (and it might be why she was spotted in Liverpool earlier this year)

ITS OFFICIAL WE ARE GETTING A MUSIC VIDEO FOR I CAN SEE YOU!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/iD4u6kgRaF — Taylor Throwbacks (@ThrowbackTaylor) July 7, 2023

We will never be the same again.