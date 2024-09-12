Taylor Swift Makes Rare Comment About Travis Kelce Relationship During VMAs Acceptance Speech

Taylor Swift on the VMAs red carpet on Wednesday night via Associated Press

This year’s VMAs ceremony was another big night for Taylor Swift – who bagged herself seven of the 10 awards she was nominated for including Artist Of The Year and Song Of The Summer, for her track Fortnight with Post Malone.

She was also spotted dancing during Katy Perry’s performance and had no less than three outfit changes throughout the evening.

At the end of the ceremony, Taylor made pop history once again with her win for Video Of The Year, and made sure to thank boyfriend Travis Kelce for really bringing the “magic” to her Fortnight video shoot.

During her acceptance speech, Taylor recalled: “Something that I’ll always remember is that when I was finished filming a take... I’d always just hear someone cheering from across the studio where we were shooting it. And that one person was my boyfriend Travis.”

To rapturous cheers from the VMAs audience, she added: “Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic, and I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot.”

Although Taylor has been spotted with Travis at his NFL games and numerous times throughout the Eras Tour, she’s only commented on the relationship on a couple of occasions.

She first spoke about the romance during an interview with TIME magazine, where she said: “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care.

“The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Then, during the summer, Travis joined the star on stage during her show at Wembley, which she said made her crack up and “swoon” in an Instagram post following the show.