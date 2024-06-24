Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Travis Kelce Makes Surprise Appearance On Stage During Eras Tour Stop In London

Taylor Swift on stage on Saturday night Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Taylor Swift had a big surprise in store on the last of three consecutive performances at Wembley Stadium on Sunday night.

Over the weekend, the chart-topping singer finally brought her long-running Eras tour to London for three shows, with five more scheduled for later in the summer.

Advertisement

But Travis didn’t leave it at just watching the show in London. On the final night of the weekend he also joined the Grammy winner on stage – although not everyone will have realised it was him.

A very dapper Travis put in an impromptu appearance at the Eras tour Gareth Cattermole/TAS24 via Getty Images

As you’re probably already aware, Taylor’s tour is divided into different sections, each centred around one of her albums.

Advertisement

Towards the end of the show, the I Knew You Were Trouble singer dedicates a portion of the show to her latest release The Tortured Poets Department.

Before going into a performance of fan-favourite I Can Do It With A Broken Heart, she pantomimes sleep-walking while two of her male dancers change her outfit.

Sunday’s show featured three men on stage, though, with Travis also donning a top hat and tails and joining in the skit (perhaps he’s getting some practise in before his big acting debut later this year).

Travis & Taylor’s moment for Last night of Eras Tour in London! #LondonTStheErasTour pic.twitter.com/avclrLeZps — The Eras Tour (@TSTheErasTour) June 23, 2024

After Friday night’s show, Taylor and Travis also posted a backstage selfie with Prince William and his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, after the future monarch chose to spend his birthday at the Eras tour.

Advertisement