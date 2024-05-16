No One Was More Shocked By Travis Kelce's Acting Debut Than Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce PA Wire - PA Images via Getty Images

If the news that Travis Kelce would be making his acting debut in a new Ryan Murphy TV show came as a surprise – well, it did to him too.

Earlier this month it was revealed that the NFL star (who’s currently dating Taylor Swift), would be swapping the football field for a TV set when his casting was announced in the American Horror Story creator’s new show Grotesquerie.

The mysterious new horror will see the Kansas City Chiefs player share the screen with Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance and Lesley Manville.

Travis has since reflected on the huge career development, revealing that he was pretty taken aback by the offer from Ryan Murphy.

“I was kinda blown away and kinda, like, shocked that he was willing to give me a role like this, because it is a big role on the show,” the Super Bowl champion shared on the latest episode of his New Heights podcast.

“He seemed very confident that I’d be able to do this and he kinda injected that in me the first conversation that we had. So hopefully I don’t bomb this for him.”

While the sports star remained tight-lipped about any details surrounding the show, he said that “the name itself can tell you it’s quite a mystery” and that “every scene has just been so much fun to be in”.

“It’s been so much fun,” Travis added. “Ryan Murphy is [an] unbelievable writer, director, producer, all of the above, man. There’s nothing he can’t do and everybody’s just been so helpful in making me feel comfortable.”

TV superproducer Ryan Murphy Kevin Tachman via Getty Images

He continued: “Even on top of that, just giving me kinda the direction I need and the coaching I need to portray this part that I’m in.”

While he’s admitted to feeling like an “amateur”, Travis declared that he hadn’t “gotten fired yet so we’re doing good”.

“They haven’t told me to fucking kick rocks after the first week, so it’s been awesome,” he shared.

Travis’ role in the new series was teased by co-star Niecy in a recent Instagram video. “Guys, guess who I am working with on Grotesquerie?” she said, before dramatically revealing Travis.

While we don’t know much about Grotesquerie just yet, the new series is set to premiere this autumn.

Travis is also set to host the new Amazon game show Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?.